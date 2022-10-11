She did not want Fernando Colunga to be happy and karma led her to the real tragedy

Fernando Colunga

October 10, 2022 10:00 p.m.

Any good story has a hero, a heartthrob or simply a man who ends up taking the love, fortune or respect of the people. However, an antagonist is needed to make his life impossible, even if he is defeated in the end. That is the basis of most Televisa soap operas, but this time it became a reality.

The soap opera was ‘I will never forget you’, released in 1999, where the hero was nothing more and nothing less than the leading man of the time, Fernando Colunga. That time he played Luis Gustavo and had to deal with several villains to keep his eternal love.

There was one in particular who did her best to separate her from the woman in her eyes and from there, it would not have gone well for this villain.

Karma would not have forgiven her

This is the actress Alma Muriel, who was one of the antagonists of the telenovela and Colunga’s mother in the story. She did everything possible so that her son would not be with a certain girl, who came from the past of the father of the family.

In real life, your karma may have been affected because you had to deal with the worst. Her love disappointed her more than once, she was even cheated on by some of her partners and it is even said that such was her disappointment that she died of a “broken heart”.