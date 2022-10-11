Shakira and Piqué: astrologer says that singer has a new love, that he is Colombian and an athlete | football curiosities

Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s novel has not had verifiable progress and, except for his new partner and the problems of both to reach an agreement regarding the custody of their two children, there are no major news.

That is why many try to find out something through unofficial channels and even consult the stars, as is the case with the expert Mhoni Vidente, who has given a real scoop.

According to her, “Shakira is having a new boyfriend, he is Colombian, lives in Miami and is an athlete. He is younger than her but it is a happiness that he is given a new opportunity in love,” he says about the 36th minute of his program on YouTube.





Astrologer talks about Shakira







The astrologer says that the information comes from the lovers’ letter and details the latest alleged events in the love life of the successful artist.

“She was with Nadal but she meets Piqué and she stays there, she had problems in love affairs and depression with De la Rúa, and she falls in love with him and he was also very much in love with her, that’s when she gets pregnant and her friends tell her the patroness.

Of the new couple he adds: “Now she reinvented herself looks younger than ever. The boy gets along well, he has just opened a school for poor children and I like that, he is taking positive things out of the negative, they are good karmas”, concludes the astrologer. The pink press is running around looking for a profile that matches these characteristics while, obviously, the official confirmations have not been produced.