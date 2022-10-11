Santiago Arias, in the top 3 of the most valuable free players – International Soccer – Sports

The Colombian Defender Santiago Arias He is experiencing a complex situation in his sports career, due to the fact that he has not been able to find another club since he left Granada CF and, despite his rumors of reaching Manchester United, his arrival at the ‘red devils’ never materialized and Still no team.

However, the newspaper ‘The Sun’ of England, put him among the best in the world for his career and that they are without a team, where they made a ranking of those who are free and placed them in a team of eleven players in which several European figures such as Danny Rose, Ben Arfa and Mangala stand out.

Now, the portal ‘Transfermarkt’, placed him among the three most valuable free footballers in the world.

The most valuable books (Value in euros)

Karin Jiménez and Santiago Arias are parents of three children Photo: Instagram: @karinjimenez91

1. Edgar Ie (Portugal) – €3.5M

2. Fabio Martins (Portugal) – €3.5M

3. Santiago Arias (Colombia) – €3M

4. Enock Kwateng (Ghana) – €2.5M

5. Zakaria Labyad (Morocco) – €2.5M

6. Ryan Thomas (Australia) – €2M

7. Willian (Brazil) – €2M

8. Uros Spajic (Serbia) – €2M

9. Nikola Maksimovic (Serbia) – €2m

10. Timothée Kolodziejczak (France) – €2M

*With information from Futbolred