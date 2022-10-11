Sports

Santiago Arias, in the top 3 of the most valuable free players – International Soccer – Sports

Photo of CodeList CodeList7 mins ago
0 0 3 minutes read

close


close

Santiago Arias

Santiago Arias

Santiago Arias

The side comes from playing in Spanish football.

The Colombian Defender Santiago Arias He is experiencing a complex situation in his sports career, due to the fact that he has not been able to find another club since he left Granada CF and, despite his rumors of reaching Manchester United, his arrival at the ‘red devils’ never materialized and Still no team.

However, the newspaper ‘The Sun’ of England, put him among the best in the world for his career and that they are without a team, where they made a ranking of those who are free and placed them in a team of eleven players in which several European figures such as Danny Rose, Ben Arfa and Mangala stand out.

(Also read: Luis Díaz: this would be the injury that will take him out of court with Liverpool).

Now, the portal ‘Transfermarkt’, placed him among the three most valuable free footballers in the world.

The most valuable books (Value in euros)

Karin Jimenez and Santiago Arias

Karin Jiménez and Santiago Arias are parents of three children

Photo:

Instagram: @karinjimenez91

1. Edgar Ie (Portugal) – €3.5M

2. Fabio Martins (Portugal) – €3.5M

3. Santiago Arias (Colombia) – €3M

4. Enock Kwateng (Ghana) – €2.5M

5. Zakaria Labyad (Morocco) – €2.5M

(Keep reading: Fredy Guarín: the new and tough challenge he has accepted, will he succeed?).

6. Ryan Thomas (Australia) – €2M

7. Willian (Brazil) – €2M

8. Uros Spajic (Serbia) – €2M

9. Nikola Maksimovic (Serbia) – €2m

10. Timothée Kolodziejczak (France) – €2M

More sports news

SPORTS
*With information from Futbolred

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList7 mins ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

His first goal! Alberth Elis makes his debut in the French Second Division and gives victory to Girondins de Bordeaux

1 week ago

Viral video: cross between Lionel Messi and Rodrigo de Paul, Argentina training, friendly | National teams

2 weeks ago

Eduardo Fentanes, the coach who never wanted to play soccer and chose the difficult path

6 days ago

At what time will Mexico play against Argentina in Qatar?

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button