Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro go on a date in Los Angeles

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have never been famous for having simple tastes when it comes to their way of dressing, something that we see every time they allow themselves to be photographed together in public. The couple had a date in Los Angeles, where they showed again (for the umpteenth time) that going unnoticed does not go with them.

After passing through various cities in Latin America, the Catalan singer is shining in the United States. She is now in California, very well accompanied by her boyfriend Rauw Alejandro, who gave her a surprise at one of her last concerts by getting up on stage to dance with her. After the ‘show’, they went on a romantic date together with quite extravagant ‘looks’, something that at this point no longer surprises anyone.

How could it be otherwise, Rosalía put on a ‘look’ very ‘motomami’ style. It’s about a black leather maxi dress with a contrasting white stripe at the top and a wide side opening. A striking garment that she combined with black mid calf boots, Much simpler than that model so extreme that he wore in New York a few weeks ago.

But Rauw’s ‘look’ is not far behind either. The Puerto Rican singer wore casual-looking gray pants and a leather jacket over a basic white T-shirt, which he paired with black boots. A shoulder bag, sunglasses and a hat They finish off this striking style.

One of the things that most caught our attention was the fact that they were both wearing sunglasses (Rosalia’s, futuristic style) even though it was night at that time. We assume that they did it to try to go unnoticed and enjoy a romantic night as a couple without arousing the curious looks of the fans, although we don’t think it worked very well for them…