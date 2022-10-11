Patience has run out! The strong warning and scolding of Amaury Vergara to the Chivas players

The president of Guadalajara met in Verde Valle with the players where he made his positions clear and outlined the immediate future of the club.

The terrible participation of Chivas in the Opening 2022 It did not go unnoticed by the red and white board led by Amaury Vergarawho met this Monday in Verde Valle with the board, coaching staff and players, where the message is clear: patience has run out!

Sources inside the club confirmed to Rebaño Pasión that the talk was strong on the part of the president of the rojiblanco team, mainly against the soccer players, where they were criticized for multiple situations from performance on the field of play, off-field behavior and above all, zero tolerance.

One of the points that were touched on in the talk was the subject of indiscipline and night outingsfor which it was announced that the internal guidelines will be reinforced to avoid these lacks of concentration and commitment to the institution, since they were reminded that they are representatives of the club 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Another message that Jorge Vergara’s son delivered is that there will be a purge of the campus, so it was made clear that no footballer is guaranteed his permanence in the team, so it will be analyzed in the coming days who stays and who leaves, based on their performance on the pitch and behavior off it.

During the meeting, The continuity of Ricardo Peláez as sports director or Ricardo Cadena as coach was not confirmed at any timesince the continuity of both will be assessed and discussed in the coming days and based on these decisions, it will be assessed which players will stay and which will leave the institution.

