Nelson Ramos: photos of Ana Milena González, wife of the former goalkeeper of Millionaires

Nelson Ramos is one of the most experienced archers in the country. This weekend, Ramos officially retired from football after turning 40.

(Also: Mao Molina: this is Laura Casas, the wife of the idol of Independiente Medellín).

The goalkeeper accompanied several national clubs while building a reputation in the sport.

In fact, Boca Juniors de Cali, the last team in which he played, requested special permission from Dimayor so that the duel scheduled for Saturday, October 8 against Real Santander will be played in Popayán and thus dismiss the ‘cancerbero’ in his land.

(Keep reading: Johan Arango: the women and scandals that marked the life of the remembered crack of Santa Fe).

Ramos made his debut in 2006 at Deportivo Pasto, went through Independiente Medellín (2017), and was also in La Equidad (2009), América de Cali (2010), Millonarios (2011-2014), Pasto (2015-2016), Fortaleza (2016), Jaguares (2018), Bucaramanga (2019) and Boca Juniors de Cali (2022).

Who has accompanied him as his number one fan is Ana Milena González, his loyal and successful wife.

It is worth remembering that she is a presenter and was on several television programs for a few years. Among them the well-remembered sports show ‘La Telepolómica’.

(Also: Juan Daniel Roa: she is Ángela Gordon, wife of the Santa Fe idol).

For some years now, she has dedicated herself to using her social networks as a channel for positive messages, fitness and support for her husband.

During the pandemic, his routines were inspiration for his followers, as well as Ramos, who often shared messages of pride in Milena’s discipline.

They both have Elian, their firstborn, who has been the couple’s priority since he was born.

– Wilder Medina: what does the idol that Santa Fe recovered from drugs and vices do today

– ‘La Hinchada’ Angélica Camacho: what is the presenter of ‘Out of Place’ doing today?

– She is Daniela, the successful sister of Andrés Llinás, the ‘crack’ of Millonarios