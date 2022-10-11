Neither Ferrari nor Lamborghini, this is Mario Cimarro’s favorite brand

The actor who gave life to the character of Juan Reyes in Pasión de Gavilanes drives the best cars and motorcycles, and he shows it every day on his social networks. Today in Tork, we will tell you about the automotive brand that seems to be the favorite of the soap opera heartthrob. Swipe and find out more!

If you are a fan of Latin American novels, you must meet mario cimarro. The Cuban has played different roles in productions such as Sea of ​​love, The body of desire, Wildcat, among other. Yet for many of us he is and always will be john kings of Passion of Hawkswhich returned after 15 years after the release of the second season that many fans were waiting for.

It is estimated that the actor has a heritage of 5 million dollarswhich is mostly due to its fondness for luxury and adrenaline. Cimarro is very active in their social networksmore than anything Instagramwhere it shows its best machines, mainly motorcycles, and from time to time its most precious cars.

Nevertheless, he is not a fan of Lamborghini or Ferrari or Bugatti as we would expect from a celebrity, the Cuban has shown his favoritism for another emblematic automotive company. In repeated stories that he uploads to his profile Instagram, Cimarro has specifically engraved the logo on the steering wheel of his car, and it is neither more nor less than the shield of the Porsche company.

Although it has not yet been revealed which specific model it drives, the German brand has been the protagonist of very important moments in the life of the heartthrob. One of the most recent is the birth of his first daughter together with the model, Bronislava Gregušová, in August of this year. The actor published a video where both are seen going in their Porsche to the hospital to receive his girl.

And just as it happened that time, Cimarro has shown his Porsche from the inside while he was driving it several times. Clearly, you must highly appreciate your car and want to show off driving a model from such a luxurious company. Nevertheless, He has also shown a Mercedes Benz on this same social network, so it seems that he has a great fondness for German companies..

+ Mario Cimarro and his partner going to welcome their daughter in their Porsche