Neither Ferrari nor Corvette, this is what the car that most represents Daddy Yankee looks like

Daddy Yankee, one of the greatest exponents of the urban genre and historical reference for many talents, announced his musical retirement after a 32-year career where he accumulated awards, hits and countless luxury cars, although only one represents him. We show you…

October 10, 2022 10:45 p.m.

Daddy Yankee has been an example of the urban genre for more than three decades marking the before and after since its originality, Falling in love with thousands of fans who, last March, received the news of his musical retirement, leaving thousands surprised.

Puerto Rican artist in each release he set a trend and several hits such as “La Gasolina”, “Rompe”, “Lo que pasa, pasa” and more compositions that positioned themselves as number one and were the most listened to on digital platforms, creating an indelible reference for future generations.

Evidently, Each achievement of his incredible themes allowed him to accumulate an important heritage to continue adding to his attractive collection of cars, such as one that is used to drive on water such as the WaterCar Panther, a Chevrolet Corvette C3, the Ferrari 488 Spider among others. that make up his automotive fortune.

However, of all the models, only one represents him as an artist and it is one of his favorites to appear in a video clip, while he enjoys walking the streets with his beloved Lamborghini Murcielago, valued at $380,000, which appears in his theme “El lover”, “Somos Calle” and suspended in the air from the Premios Lo Nuestro event, boasting of it in different colors.

this supercar, It has a powerful 6.5-liter V12 engine, a magnificent 0-100km/h run in 3.2 seconds with a maximum speed of 342km/h, ideal for the performer to reach their destination on time and that they will surely not miss Not even the slightest bit of gasoline.