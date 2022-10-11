Meet James Hewitt, Lady Di’s lover who many point to as Harry’s father because they are identical

Lady Di’s life was very difficult next to Carlos III, today King of the United Kingdom, for years her husband had a lover’s relationship with Camila Parker. This relationship was never hidden, and everyone in the royalty they knew this was happening. While life passed Carlos and Lady Di They had two sons: Prince William and prince harry.

Lady Di I was tired of so much abuse and so much contempt suffered by the royalty British which led her to have several loves throughout her life, everyone knows that the last great man Princess Diana of Wales was with was Dodi Al-Fayed, the person who died with her in that accident in 1997. Though Lady Di She had already been divorced for several years from the father of her children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

One of the most important men in the life of Lady DiIt was the riding teacher, James Hewitt. A man whose resemblance is uncanny to the prince harry. They turned their relationship into a great love that lasted from 1986 to 1991, Hewitt an Army rider who marked her life forever.

The official biographer of Lady DiAndrew Norton commented that the meetings took place at the house of the rider’s mother and Diana used the name Julia to go unnoticed. Norton also stated that had she not married Carlos, Hewitt would have been the man of her life. But how true are the rumors that Hewitt is the father of the prince harry?

The prince harry had characteristics very similar to James Hewitt, that is why the rumor spread among the journalists and the royalty British, that perhaps the British rider was the biological father of Harry. What threw all the theories to the ground were Hewitt’s statements regarding his relationship with Lady Diwho said: “I can understand everyone’s interest, but Harry I was already walking when my relationship with Diana started,” Hewitt said in 2002.