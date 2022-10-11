Matchups of the 2022 MLB Divisional Series
After an exciting weekend of Wild Card Series, the Division Series matchups are now set. With the exception of the Guardians-Yankees matchup, all caps will be between divisional rivals.
Here are the matchups for the 2022 Division Series, which kicks off on Tuesday.
Game 1: 1:07 p.m. ET, FOX
The Phillies won a postseason series for the first time since 2010 to advance to the NLDS, and will kick off this year’s Division Series action with a matchup against the defending World Series champion Braves.
The Braves and Phillies met 19 times in 2022, with Atlanta taking the series 11-8. Of those meetings, seven were decided by two or fewer runs.
The last time these two teams met in the postseason, Philadelphia eliminated Atlanta in six games in the 1993 NLCS to advance to the World Series.
Game 1: 3:37 p.m. ET, TBS
The Mariners rallied from a seven-run deficit to upset the Blue Jays in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, and will now face the best team in the AL This season, Houston won 12 of 19 games against the Mariners in the regular round.
The key to this series could be pitching, as both teams have excellent staffs. Both ranked in the top five of the AL in ERA, with the Astros posting a 2.90 mark and the Mariners a 3.59 mark. MLB ERA leader and AL Cy Young favorite Justin Verlander will test Seattle in the series opener.
Game 1: 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS
The Guardians and Yankees will meet in the postseason for the second time in the last three years. The two Novenas met in the 2020 Wild Card Series, when New York swept Cleveland.
The Guardians showed excellent pitching in their two Wild Card Series games against the Rays, allowing just one run in 24 innings. The second of the two commitments lasted 15 innings and ended with a walk-off home run by Óscar González.
The drama has already begun for the Yankees, as Cuban Aroldis Chapman was left off the ALDS roster for missing practice. However, New York remains as dangerous as ever. Aaron Judge is coming off breaking the American League home run record with 62 and the club finished first in the Majors with 254 home runs – 40 more than the Astros – and second in the AL in .751 OPS.
Game 1: 9:37 p.m. ET, FS1
The Padres eliminated the Mets in the Wild Card Series who had just won 101 games and now they will have another tough test on the road against the Dodgers (111 wins). This is the second time these teams will meet in the postseason, after the Dodgers swept San Diego in the 2020 NLDS en route to winning their first World Series since 1988.
In the regular season, the Dodgers eliminated the Padres, winning 14 of 19, and have gone 32 of 48 vs. San Diego since the start of 2020. Their most recent series, from Sept. 27-29, featured two big games that went into extra innings.