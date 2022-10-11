He betrayed Erika Buenfil, he was a total womanizer and now he has been forgotten

Erika Buenfil

October 10, 2022 10:50 p.m.

Erika Buenfil is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the world of show business in Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a multifaceted actress and has found love more than once in the novels.

Whether as the protagonist or as the villain of the story, she has almost always had a heartthrob in her sights who eventually fell under her charms. However, there was a man who betrayed her in the worst way and from there her life was never the same.

He never ended up settling in love and today, the spotlight does not go anywhere near him.

in complete oblivion

Buenfil and Capetillo in ‘True Loves’

It is about the emblematic actor Guillermo Capetillo, who broke Buenfil’s heart in the telenovela ‘True Loves’, since being married in fiction, he ended up cheating on her and then denied her a divorce.

It was not the only time that Capetillo played with the heart of a woman, since he was also the leading man on duty with stars like Victoria Ruffo or Verónica Castro.

All this seems that it could have affected his karma, since today he is alone, without any social network and more people remember his brother Eduardo Capetillo than him.