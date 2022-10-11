Francisca confesses that her mouth is “crooked” due to facial paralysis caused by a panic attack

For having a “crooked” mouth, the Dominican Francisca has been the target of criticism and bullying since she rose to fame in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015, but what many did not know is that she was the product of a facial paralysis caused by a panic attack.

The host of Despierta América told her truth about the world mental health day and although he assures that criticism no longer affects him, he wanted to raise awareness on the subject.

Francisca told the journalist Mandy Fridmann that when she lived in New York and still worked as a waitress in a restaurant she felt a lot of uncertainty without knowing what was going to happen to her and all the stress made her very sick.

“One morning I woke up with my heart racing, I got scared because while you have that lack of control in your heart, the thoughts begin: you are going to die, you are going to have a heart attack, what is happening ? Suddenly my face got like a cramp, and I started touching myself and to hit me, to hit me so that that side of my face reacted, and then I said: if you don’t calm down you’re going to die, and I started to breathe, breathe and it happened to me, “explained the Dominican.

Then, the next day, he looked in the mirror and realized that his face was a little bent, but he didn’t give a damn, he went to work at the restaurant and forgot about it until it made its way into the media and people started asking him.

“It’s not that they stop criticizing me, because it really doesn’t affect me like it used to, but so that one also be careful sometimes with the things he says. When they sometimes mentioned, ‘Your mouth is crooked, and why is your mouth crooked? Why don’t you fix that?’, people don’t know what’s behind it. One must always be very careful with the things one says”, he expressed.

A few weeks ago, the creator of Mela la Melaza confronted those who call her “ugly”. “Why are you so ugly? Oh my God! Ugly with co#@%”, to which the Dominican was not silent and replied: “The mouth speaks of the abundance of the heart. She ugly but tasty, blessed. Imagine if she would have been pretty where I was.”

Although it is not the first time that the mother of the little Gennaro He has had to deal with bullying for his physique.