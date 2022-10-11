“David vs. Goliath” in Guardians-Yankees? Not that much. let’s see why
NEW YORK – When you talk about the American League Division Series between the Guardians and the Yankees, at first glance it might seem like a “David vs. Goliath”.
Cleveland boasts the youngest roster in the Major Leagues, a group that, against all odds, won the American League Central Division. For its part, New York has in its ranks not only the new American League Home Run King for a single season, Aaron Judge, but big names like Gerrit Cole (starting Game 1 on Tuesday), Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo, to name a few.
“He was healthy, and we know what he’s capable of when he’s healthy,” said Yankees general manager Brian Cashman—who will have to open his checkbook this winter if he wants to keep “Judge” in the Bronx—of Judge.
The Yankees would have the resources to re-sign Judge. But that will be decided between November and February.
On the other hand, the Guardians’ payroll in 2022 (per Spotrac) was $82,057,492, third-lowest in the majors, trailing only the Orioles and A’s. The Yankees’ was $264,934,200, surpassed by just two franchises: the Dodgers and the Mets.
When it comes to sheer power and offense on the ground, there’s no comparison either. The Yankees, led by Judge’s 62 home runs, led the major leagues in home runs with 254 and No. 1 in the American League in runs scored with 807. The Guardians were second to last in home runs and finished smack in the middle of the top 30 teams in slugging and scoring.
But pitching, the Guardians are at their best. They just dropped the Rays in a single run for 24.0 innings in the Wild Card Series, with the likes of Shane Bieber and Tristan McKenzie displaying their most dominant material of the year, followed by Cal Quantrill.
In the regular season, the Yankees had the second-best ERA in the American League from their starters, 3.51, compared to 3.73 for the Guardians. But in the second half, Cleveland’s rotation (3.41) was better than New York’s (3.94), which finds itself without not only Jordan Montgomery (traded to the Cardinals), but also Francelis “Frankie” Montas, who he is injured after not throwing as expected coming to the Bronx from Oakland.
Now, the biggest difference between the Guardians’ pitching and the Yankees’ pitching right now is relief. New Yorkers are in trouble with their bullpen. Cuban Aroldis Chapman is off the club’s roster after going AWOL (and he didn’t pitch well this year, either). Clay Holmes didn’t dominate the second half of the season like he did the first. Lou Trivino, Nicaraguan Jonathan Loáisiga, Dominican Albert Abreu, Scott Effross and Quisqueyano Wandy Peralta are part of the “puzzle” that manager Aaron Boone will have to put together, who will not have names like Chad Green, Ron Marinaccio and Michael King, among others, due to injury.
On the Guardians, the arms available to manager Terry Francona in the bullpen have shone. Dominican Republic’s Emmanuel Clase led the Major Leagues this year with 42 saves and shot 2.1 of the 10.1 zeros given by the Cleveland reliever to the Rays—a weak team offensively, of course—in the Wild Card Series. Class is supported by solid trainers Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and Sam Hentges.
In the regular season, New York’s relievers’ ERA was 2.97, second-best in the major leagues. But the second half of the campaign was another story. The Cleveland reliever was 3.05, and we already saw what he did against Tampa Bay.
If José Ramírez, the undisputed veteran of the Guardians, is supported on offense by the likes of his compatriot Amed Rosario, Josh Naylor, Steven Kwan, Miles Straw and Andrés Giménez, the Guardians will have a chance to cause an upset.
“We have confidence in ourselves,” said Bieber, who threw 7 1/3 innings in a single run on Friday to claim the victory in Game 1 against the Rays. “And everyone continues to write us off.”
Between Cleveland and New York, they are two very different styles. But at the end of the day, the difference in the standings was just seven games, with 92 wins for the Guardians and 99 for the Yankees. Now it could be an even more even matchup.