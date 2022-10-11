“David vs. Goliath” in Guardians-Yankees? Not that much. let’s see why

Now, the biggest difference between the Guardians’ pitching and the Yankees’ pitching right now is relief. New Yorkers are in trouble with their bullpen. Cuban Aroldis Chapman is off the club’s roster after going AWOL (and he didn’t pitch well this year, either). Clay Holmes didn’t dominate the second half of the season like he did the first. Lou Trivino, Nicaraguan Jonathan Loáisiga, Dominican Albert Abreu, Scott Effross and Quisqueyano Wandy Peralta are part of the “puzzle” that manager Aaron Boone will have to put together, who will not have names like Chad Green, Ron Marinaccio and Michael King, among others, due to injury.