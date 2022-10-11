Checo Pérez receives criticism from the international press after the Japanese GP

Midtime Editorial

Although Czech Perez finish the Japanese Grand Prix in second place After the penalty suffered by Leclerc, the international press did not end up happy with his performance in Suzuka, which was referred to highlight the pressure he put on the Ferrari driver to force his mistake a few meters from finishing the race.

Criticism of the press after the F1 Japanese GP

motor box

the italian middle motor box was the one who best qualified Checo Pérez, who put a note dand 8 for getting his first podium at the Japanese Grand Prix.

“After a perfect grade, Pérez managed to join the podium. Meanwhile thanks to your good startsince he overtook Sainz before he left the race, and then thanks to the comeback patient a Leclerc, whom he pressured for ten minutes until the error came at the last second. Well done Czech.”

Planet F1

From Planet F1 the note begins to fall. Yes ok highlighted its Pressure to the ferrari of Leclerc, they also made it clear that the Mexican was never able to get over it to take second place. It qualified with a 7.5.

“Starting fourth, Pérez immediately managed to overtake Sainz. Afterwards, he reduced his deficit with Leclerc to fight for the position. The Mexican was not able to overcome the Ferraribut his harassment paid off at the final chicane where his rival ran off the track and was deemed to have gained an advantage by doing so, resulting in a penalty.

“His performance was not up to his victory in Singapore, but Pérez he can be proud of what he did to give Verstappen the title four races from the end of the season. Also, he is now second in the Drivers’ Championship.”

The Race

The Race lowered the note to 7 and highlighted than the mexican I should be proud by give him the two-time championship to his teammate at Red Bull, Max Verstappen.

“got off to a decent start which allowed him to overtake Sainz on the first lap. Once the main part of the race began, initially Leclerc moved away from him, but then Pérez closed in on the Ferrari driver when he had tire trouble. He pushed it to the endwhich contributed to Leclerc making a mistake and cutting the chicane on the last lap, earning a five-second penalty that gave Perez the second place“.

Crash