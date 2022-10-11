Carnota calls Cuban television imitating the voice of Díaz-Canel

The young Cuban influencer and humorist José Ernesto González Carnota published a video on his social networks that has gone viral.

Carnota joined the young video creator known as Comepizza to prank several workers from the island’s Institute of Radio and Television.

With the help of artificial intelligence, both young people, who reside in the United States, recreated the voice of President Miguel Díaz-Canel and communicated with various telephone numbers of the institution.

In several attempts where receptionists and guards attended, they used the voice of Díaz-Canel to ask them to repeat in the national media his response to the protests of July 11, 2021 when he said “The order of combat is given, revolutionaries to the streets.

In one of the communications, the author of the popular poem “We are going to Nicaragua” spoke with a worker from the Public Opinion area, but she told him that she only collected “opinions on programming.”

They also spoke with a private house and the woman said that she was tired of denouncing that her number appears in the ICRT directories.

They also communicated with a person who identified himself as Pipo, who was asked if he was willing to “give everything for the Revolution” but the man assured that he “couldn’t even walk.”

Carnota and Comepizza communicated with Canal Habana but without a doubt the most successful call was the last one, when they spoke with a radio custodian.

“All very well president, what an honor, what an honor,” the man replied.

The supposed voice of Díaz-Canel then asked him to go live but the custodian, nervous, replied that although he did not have access to it, he was going to communicate immediately with his superiors.

The video, which already has almost 50,000 views on YouTube, has received hundreds of comments.

“That was good, what a way to laugh with the last one” and “That was wonderful for them”, are some of the comments that can be read.