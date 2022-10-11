Aesthetic medicine at the hands of El Pilar Medical Center

Aesthetic medicine is booming and many men and women of all ages want to look and feel good. Due to advances in technology, there are currently many treatments for human beings to modify those physical aspects that are not to their liking and that cause low self-esteem and insecurities.

However, before opting for any of them, it is very important to look for a reference place to guarantee that the results are as expected. In Madrid, one of the most recognized sites is the El Pilar Medical Center, which has a 38-year history in the health sector.

All aesthetic medicine treatments performed at the El Pilar Medical Center

At the El Pilar Medical Center they offer a variety of aesthetic medicine treatments that adapt to different needs. there are facial and body, antiaging, antiaging and regenerative.

Facial procedures include Botox treatment to remove wrinkles on the forehead, eyes, and lips, lifting to improve flaccidity and expression lines, the peeling activated carbon, IPL photorejuvenation, dermapen, platelet-rich plasma, mesotherapy with vitamins and regenerating active ingredients, scar and acne removal and radiofrequency.

On the other hand, among the body treatments, radiofrequency stands out to reduce cellulite and flaccidity; mesotherapy to remove localized fat, wrinkles and flaccidity; the elimination of stretch marks and varicose veins and lymphatic drainage to improve blood circulation, eliminate toxins and fluid retention.

Likewise, they offer procedures to perfect facial features such as augmentation of the lips, chin and cheekbones and lightening of dark circles with hyaluronic acid. They also carry out tattoo removal and therapies to improve the health of the hair and scalp such as mesotherapy and hair PRP.

Why go to the El Pilar Medical Center

There are many citizens of Madrid and other cities in the country who go to the El Pilar Medical Center for being a place of reference in everything related to aesthetic treatments. The procedures are carried out by professionals characterized mainly by ethics.

For the execution of the therapies, they use the latest technologies, since with that they guarantee effectiveness. An example of this are the types of lasers available such as Q Switched ND Yag, ND Yag, pulsed light, reface and fractional radiofrequency.

Those interested in going to this medical center should know that the first consultation is free. During it, the experts in the area listen to the requirements of the patients and, based on this, guide them to choose the treatment or treatments necessary to meet their expectations.



