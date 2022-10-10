World Cup Qatar 2022: Faryd Mondragón has a new position, in the FIFA committee that analyzes goalkeepers | Qatar World Cup

The World Cup in Qatar is just around the corner and, although there are already official qualifiers, there are still some vacancies that Colombia has signed up for, despite the fact that its national team did not get the quota.

One of those who will be in Doha with a specific job during the competition is Faryd Mondragón, a historic goalkeeper who held the record for the longest in a World Cup and who now, as an analyst, will have a new responsibility.

The former soccer player and panelist for Win Sports told Carlos Antonio Vélez, on Antena 2, what his new position is.

“I have the honor and privilege of being part of the FIFA technical group for Qatar 2022, especially for the behavior of the goalkeepers and in the end, together with Pascal Zuberbühler, choosing the best of the tournament. We’ve been to some training and now we’re going to a ‘Summit’ at Aspen Academy, which has wonderful sports facilities,” he said.

In this way, a group of Colombians is being completed, counting referees, logistics personnel and soccer players with the tricolor nationality, who did achieve qualification for the Qatar World Cup. Mondragón joins the list.