Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Sunday, October 9

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

There is a full moon in your sign. Perfect day for you to perform a cleansing ritual in yourself and in your environment. Release, let go of all that negative, toxic energy. Light candles, incense, take a bath that cleanses your aura. Decorate with flowers your altar, your home. Your statement today: “The love of God is my greatest shield.” Lucky numbers: 6, 3, 18.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Day to finish or advance in a project that was stalled. The full moon motivates you to conclude with all that you have pending. You put passion and all your energy into what catches your attention. Let yourself be loved, Taurus, you deserve it and you need it. Your statement today: “I live in constant learning and personal growth.” Lucky numbers: 23, 11, 8.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Some confusion invades your mind due to a situation between friends. The full moon confuses your emotions and raises your jealousy and personal insecurities. Leave all that negativity and pessimism behind. Flow and adapt. Avoid taking what others say or do personally. Your statement today: “I practice patience and diplomacy with those around me.” Lucky numbers: 45, 28, 11.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

The moon alters the energy of your colleagues in your workplace. Time to have empathy, pay attention and love in your work and develop patience. Someone interested in you can dare and do something crazy for love. Control your character and laugh at everything. Your statement today: “I live full of blessings.” Lucky numbers: 41, 37, 55.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

New adventures, foreign people, give you the opportunity to learn from other cultures. The time to broaden your mind and enrich your knowledge has come. Take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way. Live life to the fullest with lots of love. Your affirmation today: “I let go of all sorrow or pain and open myself to love and happiness.” Lucky numbers: 9, 40, 14.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

You open yourself to putting an end to a pattern of life that no longer suits you. The full moon in the fire element awakens in you a value, a power and enthusiasm to close a painful chapter and start another full of blessings. You are a very valuable being, loved and with the tools to be happy. Your affirmation today: “I can. I am unstoppable.” Lucky numbers: 1, 9, 29.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Your love life, as a couple, is influenced by the energy of the full moon. Passion is intensified, your partner’s interest in you. If you are looking for love, put yourself in a showcase, let yourself be seen and you will attract an energy very similar to yours. Your statement today: “I say yes to love, happiness and living in total abundance.” Lucky numbers: 5, 55, 37.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

This full moon is very powerful. You are a very mystical being and this moon inclines you to start or undertake something very important, transcendental for you. Studies, job change, medical treatment, whatever you do will be very successful. Your affirmation today: “I choose to improve myself and be better every day.” Lucky numbers: 23, 43, 58.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

The full moon alters your mood. It is important that you let out the boy or girl that lives in you, the one that needs to be healed and given a lot of love. Going out to have fun, doing what you have always enjoyed doing with young people will fill you with good vibes. Your affirmation today: “Today I promise to be happy, take care of myself and enjoy the blessings that come to me.” Lucky numbers: 23, 44, 18.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Family moods are altered with the influence of this beautiful full moon. Time to create activities that are remembered for life. Union, love, sharing, celebrating any occasion, will be very positive to promote good family vibes. Your statement today: “Love surrounds me and heals my whole being.” Lucky numbers: 20, 3, 46.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

During full moon days, avoid conflicts with siblings or loved ones. There is a very strong and dominant energy in the environment. Let nothing take you out of your peace and control. Channel all your energy through art, sports or projects. Your affirmation today: “I express only words and actions full of love”. Lucky numbers: 33, 11, 28.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You are concerned about everything that affects your finances. The energy of the full moon leads you to take good care of everything related to your bank accounts. No risking your savings or your economic future for anything or anyone. Your affirmation today: “I live in total abundance, prosperity and financial stability”. Lucky numbers: 50, 29, 41.