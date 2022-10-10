transformation and muscles at 69 years old

Pierce Brosnan always looks amazing. The actor has flaunted his James Bond role in a black tuxedo, driving an Aston Martin while dodging bullets and saving the world from total devastation. In honor of this, it is necessary to speak of his physical transformation and healthy habits that keep you looking like 007 at 69with their respective muscles.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A glance at the Irish actor’s Instagram page shows that Brosnan still maintains that “Bond, James Bond” vibe, sporting distinguished gray hair and an attractive, well-groomed goatee. The star continues to share with his 1.7 million followers, and for some time now, his stylized figure has been well seen, although it was not always like that…

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Brosnan will play Doctor Fate in the upcoming DC movie “Black Adam” alongside Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. According to the film’s director, Jaume Collet-Serra, “It takes a special actor to basically play a legend. Dr. Fate is a very powerful being, so you need someone like Pierce who can play someone.” powerful without being over the top. He can do it very subtly. I mean, he’s one of the coolest people in the world – he was James Bond! But as a person, he’s magnetic, so warm and so serious…”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We know Brosnan stays active with golf, he’s also a paddler, rower and bike aficionado: “I’m right here on the water’s edge, so I ride my bike around Lady Bird Lake of everything, and I’ve been paddling. I got into rowing, so I joined the rowing club here. I’ve been rowing, which I absolutely adore,” he told GQ. He adds: “Rowing is a beautiful hobby. Get on a rowing machine, Drew. Buy yourself a rowing machine and do 20 minutes a day, and you’ll be fit as a rose.”

Mentally, and according to PEOPLE, Brosnan started painting when he was only 16 years old. “Art saved my life. I got a job and wanted to be a graphic artist. But I discovered acting after three years of working in this studio and that was it, the tide turned.” He really channeled his passion for art when his first wife was losing her battle with cancer. “I turned to the world of painting and that gave me a great feeling of comfort. Since then it has matured. I go to the studio every day, if only to clean brushes or move paints,” he says.

And in addition, he is working to improve the environment, joining his efforts with his son Paris, an environmental activist and filmmaker. The duo have created a video titled “Plastic is forever… so it’s time to be smart about managing it.” The ad is intended to raise awareness for stricter control of plastics in the world, in the hope of ending plastic pollution. In the video, Pierce Brosnan says: “Did you know that we breathe in up to 7,000 microplastics every day?” and adds: “In 2020 plastic was detected even in human placentas.” And he concludes: “Together we can make a change in the way we live in the world, from now until forever.” And this last message is valid for absolutely everything.