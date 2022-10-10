They assure that Madonna would have confirmed that she is gay with this TikTok video

In a new video shared on his official account TikTokthe singer and music star, madonna, he made his millions of followers understand that he is gay.

The so-called “Queen of Pop” replied to a TikTok game, where she tries to throw her underwear in the trash, while a text that says: “If I fail, I’m gay“ appears on the screen. Immediately afterwards, the 64-year-old singer throws the garment into a boat, failing. She then raises her hands in acceptance and walks away from the camera.

The simple video does not give more details regarding the alleged statement, but it did generate a stir on this and other social networks, where most fans applauded the fact that the singer “came out of the closet”.

“Did I just witness Madonna coming to terms with her true sexual orientation? Good for her! ”Wrote a fan, while others took the opportunity to compare it with Marilyn Mansonfor her hair dyed pink and her look with bleached eyebrows.

The clip comes shortly after Madonna was seen kissing Dominican rapper Tokischa while they were both sitting ringside during New York Fashion Week.. Several weeks earlier they were also caught kissing during an LGBTQ+ Pride event.

Tokischa, 26, appeared alongside Madonna in her latest music video for the remix of her 2005 hit “Hung Up.” In the new version, titled “Hung Up on Tokischa,” the artists dance together and leave little to the imagination, kissing on the dance floor surrounded by various people.

Outside of the video that became a trend on TikTok and Twitter, Madonna did not express herself more regarding the video, making his fans doubt if he really declared himself gay or it was just a viral game.

In less than five hours, the TikTok video already boasted nearly six million views.

Keep reading:

–Tokischa speaks after the passionate kiss with Madonna: “I like her, she likes me”

–Alexa Dellanos shows off tremendous front and back curves with a daring swimsuit

–Tom Cruise will make movie history by shooting a full spacewalk

–Justin Bieber ends his friendship with Kanye West after attacks on Hailey Bieber