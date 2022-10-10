The world in shock at the loss of Christian Nodal

Christian Nodal is usually a trend for what he does in the recording studio. However, the talent that he has to compose, he does not have when it comes to driving. He enters the note and find out which car crashed.

Christian Nodal is quite a star despite his young age, it is that with only 23 years he already has songs like “Goodbye love” that has more than 1,000 million views on YouTube. It is thanks to all these successes that he has managed to earn a fortune that he enjoys spending on luxurious gifts and cars.

However, Belinda’s ex-partner also knows how to make headlines for topics other than music. This time for the car she crashed that costs a surprising amount of money. What makes the crash more painful is that it happened just 3 days after the musician was given the car.

It is a Ferrari 488 Pista, a car that stands out for its power and speed. This is because it has 670hp allowing you to speed up 0 to 100km/h in just 3 seconds. But it is not only that, in 2016 it received the “Red Dot” award for its design. All these factors make it one of the most collectible of the Italian brand.

The price of this Ferrari was $300,000 at the time of its launch, although in recent years its value has been rising due to the small quantity that were manufactured and today it has a price of $600,000. Likewise, Christian Nodal was in charge of confirming that it was his security who crashed the car and that it had not happened to adults. Nevertheless, What would you do if you crashed a car of this value?

With this photo Christian Nodal welcomed his Ferrari 488 Pista

+ This was the video of the crash: