The most important title: Rafa Nadal becomes a father for the first time

the spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has achieved the most important title of his life by becoming the father of a child that his wife, Mery Perelló, gave birth this Saturday morning at a private clinic in Palma, as confirmed by a source to the EFE news agency.

Nadal, winner of 22 Grand Slam titles, has been present at the birth of the baby as he prepares, at his academy in Manacorthe return to the slopes at the Paris-Bercy Masters 1,000, which will take place from October 31.

The current number two in the world in the ATP ranking, after his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, he has accompanied his wife in the clinic since her defeat in the round of 16 at the US Open against the American Frances Tiafoe.

“There are more important things I have to attend to,” said Nadal, 36, after being eliminated in New York and not being eligible for his 23rd Grand Slam title.

“As you know, on a personal level I am in a situation that is important to me. And I have to manage everything. My wife is fine. What happens is that they are situations that are more difficult to manage when one is away from home”he added in a few moments of uncertainty due to the hospitalization of his wife.

He only interrupted his wife’s care to be present at the farewell to professional tennis of his friend, the Swiss Roger Federerin the recent Laver Cup. In fact, he only stayed one day in that tournament to immediately return to Mallorca.

Mery, 34, entered a clinic in Palma at the end of last August with the aim of taking extreme precautions in the final period of her pregnancy.

Nadal and Mery Perelló married on October 19, 2019 in Sa Fortalesalocated in the Mallorcan municipality of Pollensa, at a wedding attended by the emeritus kings, Don Juan Carlos and Doña Sofía, relatives and friends of the couple.

In 2017, the considered best Spanish athlete in history, confessed: “I would love to have some children. I am a person who loves childrenI am very familiar, and obviously I would like to start a family”, and finally today he has achieved it.

