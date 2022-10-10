The last will of Pablo Lyle that now he will no longer be able to fulfill behind bars

paul lyle

October 10, 2022 10:15 a.m.

Pablo Lyle has been one of the most talked about celebrities in recent years and not for the best reasons. More than one will know his unfortunate story where he was involved in an altercation where a man ended up losing his life on US soil. This happened in 2019 but so far the consequences have been definitive.

His legal process took too long and he was even under house arrest for a while. However, the trial finally came and the legal decision has been to convict him of voluntary manslaughter, despite the efforts of Lyle’s legal team.

It has not yet been defined how many years the penance he will have to serve will be, but now Lyle’s will has been revealed before being behind bars.

Your wish

Lyle has expressed on several occasions how important his family is to him and even having two children, he wanted to have more with his wife. However, the uncertainty is capitalized with his fate and not being with his two children will be more than painful:

“My baby changed the landscape of my life and I don’t know when Arantza stole my heart, she drives me crazy! It breaks my heart to be away from them,” the actor declared.