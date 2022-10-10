Russia: why Putin will meet this Monday the Security Council? – Europe – International

The Russian President, Vladimir Putinwill hold a meeting with its Security Council on Monday, two days after a powerful explosion partially destroyed the Crimean bridge, the Kremlin told local agencies.

“Tomorrow (this Monday) the president is scheduled to meet with the permanent members of the Security Council,” the Kremlin spokesman said. Dmitry Peskov.

The Council includes the main ministers, political leaders and representatives of the security services and the army.

The explosion that occurred on Saturday morning threw one of the tracks of the bridge, inaugurated in 2018 and built at the initiative of Vladimir Putin, into the sea.

The infrastructure is the symbol of the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, and has served to supply the Russian troops deployed in Ukraine.

A car bomb caused a major fire on Saturday at the Crimean bridge, a key infrastructure and symbol of Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula.

Vehicle and rail traffic was restored on Saturday, hours after the explosion, which left three dead.

The Russian government announced this Sunday that some divers were examining the bridge from the sea.

The first results of that analysis could be known this Sunday. Moscow attributed the explosion to a truck bomb owned by a resident of the Krasnodar region in southern Russia.

Moscow has not formally accused Ukraine of the attack, and the Ukrainian authorities have not officially claimed responsibility.

Bombings in Zaporizhia

At least 17 people died this Sunday in bombings on the city of Zaporizhia, in southern Ukraine, three days after attacks that caused another 17 deaths, local authorities indicated.

“After a night missile attack in Zaporizhia (…) 17 people have died,” according to a first balance, Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the city’s municipal council, declared in his Telegram account.

The bombings damaged “at least 20 houses” and about 50 blocks of flats, as well as four educational centersKurtev specified.

On Thursday, the city of Zaporizhia was the target of seven missiles, which left

17 deceased.

This Sunday’s bombings occur the day after a huge explosion, attributed by Moscow to a truck bomb, on the Crimean bridge, which connects Russia with this peninsula in southern Ukraine annexed by Moscow in 2014.

