Premier League footballer is forced to retire at just 24 years old due to this illness: ”Dreams end…”

2022-10-10

Enock Mwepumidfielder of Brighton and from the Zambian national team, he will end his sports career at just 24 years of age due to a hereditary heart condition, his club announced on Monday.

This disease, which can worsen with age, exposes him to an “extremely high risk of life-threatening cardiac arrest if he continues to play football,” explained the Premier League team.

The player felt unwell on a flight to Zambia in the last international break and after hospitalization in Mali underwent further tests on his return to England.

“These tests concluded that his disease is due to a hereditary heart problem that manifests itself later in life and that was not detected in the heart tests carried out regularly until now,” detailed the Brighton.