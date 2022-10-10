Premier League footballer is forced to retire at just 24 years old due to this illness: ”Dreams end…”
2022-10-10
Enock Mwepumidfielder of Brighton and from the Zambian national team, he will end his sports career at just 24 years of age due to a hereditary heart condition, his club announced on Monday.
The new celeration of CR7 after scoring his 700th goal with Manchester United
This disease, which can worsen with age, exposes him to an “extremely high risk of life-threatening cardiac arrest if he continues to play football,” explained the Premier League team.
The player felt unwell on a flight to Zambia in the last international break and after hospitalization in Mali underwent further tests on his return to England.
“These tests concluded that his disease is due to a hereditary heart problem that manifests itself later in life and that was not detected in the heart tests carried out regularly until now,” detailed the Brighton.
“Unfortunately, the practice of sport can aggravate it and Enock was advised, as the only solution and for his own safety, to give up football,” he concluded.
Author of three goals in 27 games with the Brighton, Mwepu He claimed on Twitter to have fulfilled his “dream” by playing in the English top flight.
“However, some dreams come to an end and I sadly announce that I must hang up my boots,” he continued.
The last game of Mwepuarrived in 2021 at Brighton coming from red bull salzburgtook place at the beginning of September, a 5-2 victory against leicester.