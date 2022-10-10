“PR en vivo” seeks to be different in 30 minutes and with Georgie Navarro as collaborator

The faces are familiar and the format too: an entertainment space at noon. What is different about the program “PR live”which premieres this Monday at 12:30 pm on TeleOnce, will be in how Francis Rosas, Deddie Romero and Kimberly Santiago they bite the bullet to get the attention of an audience that at that time has two established variety alternatives: “Alexandra at 12″ (Telemundo) and “Pégate at noon” (Wapa).

The leading trio is aware that the limitation of time is one of the challenges to face, especially when you want to cover news events in a refreshing way, discuss specific issues with the group of collaborators, receive guests and interact with the public through through the game.

“When they told us how much time we had for guests, I was like, ‘What,’ that’s going to be, ‘hi, bye, how great you look,’ so it’s a challenge, but I guess that suits him. to give much more agility to the process”, recognized Romero, who returns to the screen after 20 years without working on television.

Francis, Deddie and Kimberly bet on the “mischievousness”, “joy”, “enthusiasm” and “connection” between them to make a difference against the competition and also to get the audience of “Las Noticias” (TeleOnce), edition 12 o’clock, stay connected with them.

They each rely on their respective personalities and the chemistry between them to make a difference. ( VANESSA SERRA DIAZ )

“We are clear that there is a lot of programming with varied themes. This is the mischievousness and the touch that we are going to give to the different themes, ”said Francis, who also returns to the screen after the cancellation of the program, type late show“Sleep with Francis” last July.

The comedian reiterated that he was “much more than grateful” to resume driving on television with another format, another schedule and with shared work. “This is work, it’s what I like. No matter the time, no matter the format, it’s entertaining the public,” he said.

“I am more than grateful for this opportunity, because anyone would have thought that it would end there and goodbye Francis, but thanks to the production here, the consideration of keeping me on the channel, I am much more than grateful. I’m like I’m the late nightequal to pompeao’”said the presenter.

Kimberly, for her part, ended her four-year professional relationship with the ABC Puerto Rico channel, where she was part of the “Primetime” program to give herself a new opportunity to connect with the public from another platform.

Jorge “Georgie” Navarro among the collaborators

To the variety of collaborators of the program, each one with a specialty in some area such as health, image, business, psychology, the controversial representative Jorge “Georgie” Navarro joins with a segment twice a week to answer calls from viewers with some need .

When asking the team of drivers about this participation, the first reaction was to look at each other, make a brief silence and then respond:

Eddie Romero: “If it comes, then welcome (laughter)”.

Francis Rosas: “If it comes, welcome. Georgie is a well-liked person in some quarters and he is controversial in others, but when you meet him outside of politics, he strikes me as a funny person, cool; I have had conversations with him that have nothing to do with politics and he seems like an ordinary person.

Deddie: “Georgie is like many Puerto Ricans: Most Puerto Ricans take the stick, go out to hang outhe loves the hanging out and, obviously, it also happens that perhaps the stereotype of the normal politician that we have in our heads is not, but nevertheless people adore him and love him, because when you approach him to ask for help in his area or zone , resolves, so I think he is a politician that people criticize, but many people love him.

Kimberly Santiago: “All the setbacks that have come into his life, he handles them in a way, because he himself hesitates. In social networks people can comment on anything…

But isn’t it a way to validate behaviors that are criticized and condemned in other people?he was asked, considering the different situations in which he has been involved due to alleged physical attacks and couple conflicts.

Deddie: “Definitely”.

Kimberly: “But we are seeing how he has branched out into different areas. We recently saw that he is even doing theater, we recently saw that he had his opportunity in theater, so if he comes here to TeleOnce to participate, then he is welcome, because he will definitely bring his own too”.