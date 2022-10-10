Michael J. Fox: what is the disease you have? – Health

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd marked an entire generation with ‘Back to the Future’ (Back to the Future), the remembered trilogy in which they played Marty McFly and Dr. Emmet Brown. Recently, both actors met again at the New York Comic-Con in the 2022 edition.

During the event, both actors recalled anecdotes from the filming of the film, and gave rise to laughter and the most exciting reflections, like when Michael Fox talked about Parkinson’s, which he has been dealing with since he was diagnosed in 1990, when he was only 30 years old.

Far from lamenting, the 61-year-old actor described this disease “as a gift”, and deepened: “It was the best thing that happened to me in life. I tell people it’s a gift and they tell me: ‘You’re crazy’. I reply: ‘Yes, but it’s the gift he keeps taking.’ I would not change it for anything. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given: the voice to do this and help people.”

Parkinson’s is a disease of the nervous system that affects mobility. Worldwide, more than 10 million people suffer from this condition.

This condition is caused by a chronic and degenerative disorder of the area of ​​the brain that controls the motor system. Symptoms may begin gradually, with a barely perceptible tremor in one hand or limb, but progress gradually and affect daily and common activities such as eating, bathing, dressing, writing, among others.

In addition to tremors, the disease also often causes stiffness or decreased movement.

Currently, it is estimated that by 2040 Parkinson’s will be the most common serious disease. It is also expected that it will exceed 12 million people affected.

In Colombia, more than 220,000 people live with this affectation. Between 2016 and 2020, about 148,224 patients attended medical centers, of which 44 percent were women and 56 percent were men.

The symptoms of this disease begin slowly, and usually on one side of the body. Then they affect both sides. Among them are:

– Tremor in the hands, arms, legs, jaw and face

– Stiffness in the arms, legs and trunk

– Slowness of movements

– Balance and coordination problems

As symptoms worsen, people with the disease may have difficulty walking or doing simple tasks. They may also have problems such as depression, sleep disturbances, or difficulties chewing, swallowing, or speaking.

There is no diagnostic test for this disease. Doctors use the patient’s history and a neurological exam to diagnose it.

Parkinson’s disease usually begins around the age of 60, but can appear earlier. It is much more common among men than among women.

Regarding treatment, it should be clarified that there is still no cure for this disease; however, there are medications and therapies that sometimes help to greatly improve symptoms.

