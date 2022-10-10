Sports

Manchester United win balsamic win against Everton with a record Cristiano Ronaldo

2022-10-09

Manchester United returned to European positions by beating Everton 1-2 at the end of matchday 10 of the English League.

Goodison Park hosted the last game of the day that had the possible performance of Cristiano Ronaldo in the eyes of the world.

MATCH ACTIONS

The game did not start well for the Reds Devils who picked up the ball from the back of the net after a goal by Nigerian Alex Iwobi in the 5th minute.

The celebration was short-lived for Everton, as the Brazilian Antony matched the cards after an assist from Anthony Martial in the 15th minute. The carioca received a pass into the hole and defined in the lower left corner by Jordan Pickford.

TEN HAG PUT CR7

In the 30th minute, Frenchman Anthony Martial was injured and Cristiano Ronaldo came on in his place after Eric ten Hag’s technical decision.

It took 13 minutes for CR7 to break the drought without goals in the season. Carlos Casemiro recovered a ball in midfield, he himself filtered the ball to the outside where the Portuguese won in speed against an Everton defender who lost the battle against a Cristiano who defined a cross with his left foot for United’s 1-2.

You can see: Luis Suárez confesses his hard time at Barcelona and the farewell with Leo Messi: "At that time I saw him cry like never before"

With this goal, the Portuguese reached 700 goals at club level since he made his debut in 2002 with the colors of Sporting Lisboa.

COMPLEMENT

In the supplementary stage, Marcus Rashford would convert the third goal for Manchester United. However, the referee went to VAR, reviewed the action and annulled the goal after the ball hit the hand of the English striker.

In the end the game did not move on the scoreboard, Manchester United reached European positions after reaching fifth place where it adds 15 units.

GAME SHEET

Result: Everton 1-2 Manchester United.

GOALS

EVER: Alex Iwobi 5′. MAN: Antony 15′, Cristiano Ronaldo 44′.

Matchday 10. – English League.

