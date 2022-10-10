Juan Gabriel would have declared his love to Andrés García and the answer surprised him

Andres Garcia and Juan Gabriel

October 10, 2022 09:27 a.m.

Latin America was shocked when, in 2016, it became known that one of the greatest musical idols on the continent had passed away: Juan Gabriel. Tears and tributes came but there was a hole in the hearts of all his fans and followers.

Eight years have passed since the event and there are those who still hope that everything is planned or a joke and that the idol of the masses is still with us. This has not been the case, but this has not prevented his anecdotes, stories and scandals from continuing to appear and surprising all his fans.

That is the case now that it has been revealed that he would have declared his love to one of his great friends, Andrés García.

And got an unexpected answer

According to the Terra medium, the two became great friends, living together a lot in their houses in Acapulco. However, Juanga would have begun to develop feelings for García and would have confessed them to him.

Andrés is more than known for his relationships and his love for women, which is why he rejected him. However, when Juan Gabriel would surely have expected a much more negative reaction, he and García remained great friends and confidants until his death.