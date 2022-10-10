Jacky Bracamontes uses acrylic nails to instantly have young hands

Jacky Bracamontes gives us an important fashion lesson and this time she showed us that neutral colors are the best option to have an elegant image, so get inspired by her proposal to use it in the coming weeks. You will be surprised how good you will look with this idea!

If during this time you want to give your image a refresh, we suggest you use this nail polish that will give you all the sophistication you want to show off. Remember that opting for neutral colors is the best alternative, since it will combine with all your relaxed or elegant outfits.

Related news

The manicure that Jacky Bracamontes modeled to rejuvenate her hands

Through her Instagram account, the host fleated thousands of hearts with her look for the Billboard awards. On this occasion, she opted for a gala outfit that she complemented with short, pearly-colored nails with a square structure. A manicure we need to use for the next few weeks. We love!

The manicure that Jacky Bracamontes modeled to rejuvenate her hands. Photo: IG

How to order a Jacky Bracamontes manicure?

Remember that ‘an image says more than my words’, so we suggest you take several images as references of the style you want to wear. Do not forget to let yourself be guided by the experts in the field, so you will feel much more sure of your new design. Don’t be afraid to play with your nails!

You, would you bet on Jacky Bracamontes nails to be the center of attention? We love these acrylic nails that rejuvenate the hands.