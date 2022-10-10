Sports

Historic rise: Puerto Rico rises to tenth position in the FIBA ​​Women’s World Ranking

Puerto Rico woke up today for the first time in the ‘top 10’ of the women’s world ranking of the FIBAafter climbing six positions from 16th to 10th in the update released today, Monday.

The promotion comes after a historic performance in the Basketball World Cup that was played in Australia, where the Puerto Ricans managed to qualify for the first time among the best eight teams.

On its website, FIBA ​​highlighted the rise of the Puerto Ricans as the highest among the teams that are among the top 10 positions. Puerto Rico won two games at the World Cup in Australia, the first victories in this tournament after losing all their games four years ago in Spain.

“This was possibly the biggest positive surprise of the event. In 2018, they (Puerto Rico) finished in sixteenth position in the World Cup that was held in Spain”, FIBA ​​reported.

In Australia, the Puerto Ricans defeated Bosnia & Herzegovina in the first round by 82-58 and then closed the phase with another win over Japan, 92-73. In the quarterfinals, Puerto Rico fell to Canada 79-60. In total, Puerto Rico finished the World Cup with a 2-4 mark..

This historic performance occurred after Puerto Rico failed to qualify directly for the World Cup, but then received an invitation to replace Russia, a selection that was suspended by FIBA ​​due to the war in Ukraine.

