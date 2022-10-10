Former RBD members gathered to celebrate Maite Perroni’s wedding and move by singing a classic

The singer Maite Perroni and the television producer Andrés Tovar this weekend made the determination to take a new step in their love relationship, and that is that finally they became husband and wife in a ceremony they decided to hold in Valle de BravoMexico, in the company of your closest loved ones.

Since Sunday they have been revealing some images of the people who attended this special moment, and Perroni’s followers were completely surprised to see Anahí, Christopher Uckermann and Christian ChávezWithout a doubt, for many it was a great joy to see them together, since surely there were countless people who returned to their youth when they observed part of the former members of RBD united on this very special occasion.

“That nostalgia!!! I love you soul brothers. What a gift to the heart to hug us very tight. We are missing two! @dulcemaria @ponchohd”was the message that has traveled the different platforms to see them sharing again.

In a matter of seconds, the photos went viral when they saw that several of them managed to accommodate their agenda to celebrate the love of one of those who was the protagonist of a series that continues to play until now and that countless fans would love to see them again in a stage remembering their successes.

In turn, Anahí did not miss the opportunity to express how grateful she felt to be able to share with her an event as special as this. For this reason, she dedicated some emotional words accompanied by a photo together.

“How I celebrate your happiness! You can’t imagine what filled my heart today. Seeing you happy makes me sooo happy. You deserve all the happiness in this world!! Love you! Y I love this so great that unites us and that time only strengthens more and more. Thank you for making me part of this special day. Congratulations“, he added.

Former member sent moving message

Dulce María was one of those who was not sharing with them. However, she sent a message through her social networks to express how happy she felt to see that one of her friends was so full of joy for having taken a new step with the man she wants to accompany her through the rest of his life.

“Congratulations @maiteperroni @atovar I wish your marriage is full of love and blessings! And may you continue to fulfill your dreams! I am with you from the heart. You look beautiful“Were the words that the actress also shared in her Instagram stories.

