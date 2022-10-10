Entertainment

Famous actress tells her experience of abuse: “she broke a rib”

For the first time, the actress Vanessa Arias was encouraged to give details of what happened 20 years ago, when he was victim of mistreatment by a former partner. “I was very lucky because I could have been part of the women’s statistics dead“he confessed on his show”sit down who can”.

With teary eyes, the presenter story what was one of the moments plus Lasted from his life and that the framework forever. On December 24, 2002, Vanessa had an early flight to catch and woke up her partner. “I pushed by ladders and kicked me to the ground broke a ribArias revealed.

