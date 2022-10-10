Famous actress tells her experience of abuse: “she broke a rib”

For the first time, the actress Vanessa Arias was encouraged to give details of what happened 20 years ago, when he was victim of mistreatment by a former partner. “I was very lucky because I could have been part of the women’s statistics dead“he confessed on his show”sit down who can”.

With teary eyes, the presenter story what was one of the moments plus Lasted from his life and that the framework forever. On December 24, 2002, Vanessa had an early flight to catch and woke up her partner. “I pushed by ladders and kicked me to the ground broke a ribArias revealed.

For the first time Vanessa gave details of the physical abuse she received from a former partner.

However, when he went to report In fact, he heard a police officer say to two women victims of abuse: “Well, what have they done for their husbands to beat them like that”. So it was that the actress of “Bridal Veil” and “The storm rose” and she left, without reaching to sue to his then partner. admit that it was a serious mistake.

“We ended up like seven times, in which he left the house, rented another apartment, but a week later he was back in my house, it was more the love he felt for this person than the pain from when i hitVanessa described.

Vanessa did not want to give the name of her victimizer.

He admits that he had him that he was not mentally strong and that he felt that everything he said to him deserved. “She would put me in front of the mirror and tell me that she was a very ugly woman and that if she was with me it was out of pity, that no one was ever going to love me,” she recalled.

Related news

It took a lot of time therapy and help psychological to go out ahead. Today, he assures No to have forgiven to this soap opera actor who preferred not to reveal his name. About the experience, the actress left a message. “Have the courage to go ahead and do what I did not do, denounce and tell all the people around you, there is always a tomorrow and an after, our life does not end there,” she concluded.