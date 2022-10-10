Demi Rose flirts in a cute blouse and sends a kiss to followers | INSTAGRAM

It was through her Instagram stories like the spectacular british modelDemi Rose, shared a little affection that she has for her Internet fans, through a series of three photographs in which she sends them a kiss and shows off her beauty.

In the first of the photographs, he looks directly at the camera, placing his mouth in the shape of a little beak to pamper those people who were more than happy to receive his affection in this way, even if it was through the cell phone.

Meanwhile she wanted her charms They were enjoyed in this beautiful flowery blouse with green and brown colors, one of a beautiful design that she was enjoying wearing and of course modeling professionally for the creation of her entertainment.

Sometimes she is quietly at home and decides to put on makeup just to take a few photos with her cell phone, in addition to being part of her job it has also become one of her hobbies favorites, because there he receives the desired attention.

In addition, in the Internet world, he is one of the most popular people and, of course, makes Internet users spend an excellent time on their cell phone screens appreciating his beauty and his great style to dress, two really undeniable things.

Her fans immediately felt that intense affection they have for her and many of them have dedicated themselves to leaving a like for her, I am going to comment, despite not being an official publication on her Instagram the three of us rescue the content so that you can enjoy it whenever you want.

Demi Rose will continue to pamper her audience with these types of images, sharing a little more of her life through that interesting section that are her stories, where she has had the opportunity to take us on adventures, to important restaurants and also to some of your best rides.

Recently he had been traveling around Europe, enjoying some beautiful cities such as Greece, where he had the opportunity to take advantage of his landscapes and share some of his best photo shoots to date, celebrating that he has almost 20 million followers.

Stay enjoying more about her and other of her fellow influencers who also want you to know or support them, where we will also do the best news of the show, entertainment and much more that you should not miss.