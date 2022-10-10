Cuban artists react to the death of actor Mario Balmaseda: “Rest in peace, Maestrazo!”

Several Cuban artists have reacted to the death this Saturday of actor Mario Balmaceda, an emblematic figure of Cuban theater, cinema and television.

The popular artist, the only Cuban actor who has received all three awards: the National Theater Award (2006), the National Television Award (2019) and the National Film Award (2021), died in the city of Havana at 81 years old.

One of the first to react to the sad news was fellow actor Héctor Noas, who stated that despite knowing his delicate state of health, the final departure of Balmaceda left him surprised.

“Perhaps for the youngest, it does not mean what it was a paradigm for my generation. Thank you, Mario for everything you taught and for that acting legacy you leave us. My ISA Gold Title bears your signature. It is the best autograph that I have never received. The rest stays in my heart. Rest in Peace, Maestrazo!”, he expressed.

The actor Robert San Martin He pointed out for his part that “it has given him great sadness to learn of Mario’s death. My mother’s partner [Susana Pérez] in fiction forever. A great actor and a great person. EPD,” he commented.

In an emotional post the actor Mikhail Mulkay He highlighted that Balmaceda was a great friend. “An endless number of stories through the years bind us together forever, imitating you at every party, calling your house and Rosa or your daughters confusing me with you was one of my favorite and funniest hobbies, acting in Andoba directed by you on television and stage will forever be in my heart, as a memory of one of my most beloved acting jobs,” said Mulkay.

“Mario, I will miss you (…). I have the consolation of knowing that wonderful people await you on the other side, Rosa Elena, my father, Abraham Rodríguez, Bertolt Brecht, just to name a few of your favorites. Fly high, pure, I carry you in my heart forever and ever, the theater and the cinema party in heaven today!”, he stressed.

Cuban comedian Alexis Valdés also reacted, stating that “a great man has left us. One of the greatest. A colossus of acting and also of directing“.

“The first play that had an impact on me in my entire life had been directed at him and it was called Andoba. That day I fell in love with THEATRE. In other words, what I do today has a seed that was nourished or germinated in the fertile soil of his work. In fact in officially gay I wrote a scene that was a tribute to that montage of yours from Andoba. The first time I saw him on stage was doing Bertold Bretch’s bakery. And I was fascinated. I didn’t know someone could act like that. Then I saw him in The amazing Benedettiof that fabulous theatrical group that was called, El Buscón, and where he coincided with another monument of Cuban interpretation, the great Jose Antonio Rodríguez,” he recalled.

Valdés continued: “And I remember that Mario at the end of a scene (in the story of the coffee cups) did something with his eyes that I don’t know how he did and that had a tremendous impact on me. And of course we all saw it in the cinema and on television always shining. He was a monster of talent, charisma and wisdom. Even in a very short time he was my father-in-law and I felt so proud. And he even gave me a poster of one of my favorite Argentine films. I will always remember him as an acting genius and master of the stage.”

“One of the greats says goodbye. Unforgettable. Irreplaceable. My generation that was formed and grew up with the luck of witnessing his immense talent, his impressive interpretive power and the diversity of characters that he built with that enormous magnetism, we owe him his giant legacy, which is tattooed on us. I was lucky enough to share with him as a friend and I will never forget his nobility, his passion and the grace of each shared moment. Rest in Peace my dear Mario, and thank you for so much, “said Beatriz Valdes.

Mario Federico Balmaseda Maurisco was born on January 19, 1941 in Havana. His arrival on the small screen was through the Adventures of Juan Quinquin and the series In silence it had to bewhere he gave life to Agent Reinier, from State Security, David’s direct contact, played by Sergio Corrieri.

In 1971 he came to the cinema with the water daysby director Manuel Octavio Gómez and, since then, appeared in multiple Cuban films during decades.

Among them he is remembered for The man from Maisinicu, historical film released in 1973 and directed by Manuel Pérez, based on real events that occurred in the Escambray region in the early 1960s; Y is swappeda comedy directed by the recently deceased Juan Carlos Tabío, in 1983, and which featured the stellar performances of Rosita Fornés and Isabel Santos.

Cubans also remember him for the movie Baragua, where you can see one of the most emblematic characters of Mario Balmaseda, that of Antonio Maceo in this 1985 film, directed by José Massip.

He was also part of the cast of between cyclonescomedia directed by the director Enrique Colina, released in 2003, in which he shared the leading role with Mijail Mulkay.