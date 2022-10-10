Cuban artist would have committed suicide after murdering his ex-wife in Havana

Cuban artist Jesús Rodríguez Vázquez, known as Jesusito Rodríguez, would have committed suicide after murdering his ex-wife in Havana.

The Metropolitan Radio journalist Angeles Yaznay Rodriguez Muikwho was a neighbor of the victims, stated that “Jesusito murdered his wife and then hanged himself” in a Facebook post where Internet users wondered about what happened.

“Very raw. Femicide with a high level of violence. Why say the things he did to the girl? They were my neighbors and friends. Very dear. I live in the same building. The news has left me emotionally devastated. I do not understand how he had the courage to do something like that, “she stressed.

Post on Facebook. Capture

For her part, the specialist in Events at the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) Cristina Palacio, who is a relative of the victim, revealed other details about the discovery of the bodies: “They had been separated for more than three years and were still living together,” the woman said, adding that they found “Jesus hanged and the woman murdered in bed.”

The actor –a comedian, clown, mime–would have stabbed the woman and then raped her, as revealed by Palacio, sister-in-law of the murdered girl’s brother.

Post on Facebook. Capture

The crime would have occurred on Sunday, the last time both were seen by their neighbors.

Post on Facebook. Maureen Garcia

The data of what happened appears in the post of the Cuban singer Maureen García, who reported the death of Rodríguez Vázquez on Facebook, in a post where she said she did not know the cause of death and asked “to know what has happened.”

Users who commented on the post assured that the news of the crime and subsequent suicide has shocked the island’s artists, such as the comedian Limay Blanco, who said that he thanks Rodríguez for having supported him at the beginning of his career.

Independent feminist platforms have recorded at least 26 femicides in Cuba so far in 2022two of them vicars, exercised in both cases against children of the victims.

To the twenty completed murders are added another seven attempted femicides, as announced on Twitter by YoSiTeCreo in Cuba, which asks the Government to take action on the matter and account for these crimes and their causes to prevent sexist violence.

“We reiterate the importance of an official count to, among other necessary protections, prevent gender-based deaths,” concluded the platform, which in early July reported that at least 86 femicides have occurred in the country in the last two years. , according to data compiled by a dozen Cuban civil society organizations.