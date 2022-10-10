Sports

classified, format, crosses and the privileged

Photo of CodeList CodeList6 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

2022-10-09

The MLS regular season is coming to an end. The most exciting stage of American soccer defines its crosses in each of the conferences, where LAFC and Philadelphia Union are the teams that will rest and wait to define a rival.

The good news is that three Honduran soccer players could dream of glory after their clubs qualified for the playoffs. Romell Quioto, Joseph Rosales and Kervin Arriaga will be part of the party.

With Luis Palma, Aris falls to AEK Athens and adds a new defeat in the first division of Greece

The Eastern Conference was the first to know their respective crosses. Where in a cardiac way Orlando City got the last ticket, in addition to the fact that Inter Miami returns to the postseason, after not qualifying last year.

HOW ARE THE PLAYOFFS OF THE EASTERN CONFERENCE?

Because Philadelphia was the higher-placed team, it will receive a bye for the first round. And it will be measured against the winner of the New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati.

In addition, the reigning champion New York City FC will receive Inter Miami in search of endorsing their crown. While Montreal will collide against Orlando City.

1. (1) Philadelphia Union (rest).

2. (4) New York Red Bulls vs. Cincinnati (5).

3. (3) New York City vs. Inter Miami (6).

4. (2) Montreal vs. Orlando City (7).

HOW ARE THE WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFFS?

For its part, LAFC will be the team that will rest on the side of the Western Conference.

Instead, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández’s Los Angeles Galaxy managed to secure their ticket and will host Nashville in the first round.

Austin, who finished as the second best seed, will play against Real Salt Lake who were able to achieve their miracle and got the seventh ticket. And FC Dallas will collide with Minnesota United

. 1. (1) LAFC (rests).

2. (4) LA Galaxy vs. Nashville (5).

3. (3) FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United (6).

4. (2) Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake (7)

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList6 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

LeMahieu, Benintendi and Carpenter would play playoffs

2 weeks ago

Does Gustavo Quinteros return to Emelec in 2023? | Soccer | Sports

2 weeks ago

They compare Erling Haaland with Chicharito in England by statisticsHalftime

6 days ago

Andy Najar explains the defeat of Honduras against Argentina, his absence with the Bicolor and what Diego Vázquez means

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button