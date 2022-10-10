classified, format, crosses and the privileged

2022-10-09

The MLS regular season is coming to an end. The most exciting stage of American soccer defines its crosses in each of the conferences, where LAFC and Philadelphia Union are the teams that will rest and wait to define a rival.

The good news is that three Honduran soccer players could dream of glory after their clubs qualified for the playoffs. Romell Quioto, Joseph Rosales and Kervin Arriaga will be part of the party.

The Eastern Conference was the first to know their respective crosses. Where in a cardiac way Orlando City got the last ticket, in addition to the fact that Inter Miami returns to the postseason, after not qualifying last year.

HOW ARE THE PLAYOFFS OF THE EASTERN CONFERENCE?

Because Philadelphia was the higher-placed team, it will receive a bye for the first round. And it will be measured against the winner of the New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati.

In addition, the reigning champion New York City FC will receive Inter Miami in search of endorsing their crown. While Montreal will collide against Orlando City.

1. (1) Philadelphia Union (rest).

2. (4) New York Red Bulls vs. Cincinnati (5).

3. (3) New York City vs. Inter Miami (6).

4. (2) Montreal vs. Orlando City (7).