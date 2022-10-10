Ben Bernanke was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics for his plan to get out of the 2008 crisis: what was his recipe

Ben Bernanke, former president of the Federal Reserve of the United States and brand new Nobel laureate in Economics 2022.

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics was shared between three academics, one of them with an enormous resume as a public servant in the United States. Former Chairman of the Federal Reserve during the 2008 crisis, ben bernanke, is far from an obscure scholar known only to the most knowledgeable. He was a major player in how the United States emerged from the post-bankruptcy crisis. Lehman Brotherscreator of the still discussed quantitative easing and, from a distance, also inspiring of the way in which the world dealt with the economic impact of covid-19, at the cost of higher inflation.

Bernanke shares the award, meanwhile, with two academics who back in the 1980s published the paper that shaped global financial regulation aimed at preventing systemic crises. Douglas Diamond Y Philip Dybvigauthors of “Bank runs, deposit insurance and liquidity”, warned since 1983 about the risks of letting banks like Lehman fall and why it was convenient to rescue large financial institutions .

Beyond his extensive academic work, Bernanke’s key role came when he was first appointed president of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) by the president George W Bush in 2005. In 2009, with the global financial crisis underway, the new president Barack Obama he appointed him for a second term.

Bernanke was instrumental in stimulating the US economy after the 2008 financial crisis. Not without resistance and criticism, the central banker took an aggressive and experimental approach to restore confidence in the financial system.

One of the multiple strategies that the Fed applied to curb the global crisis was to conduct a policy of low interest rates to stabilize the economy. During his tenure, the Fed cut rates close to zero, with the clear objective of generating liquidity, lowering the cost of loans and stimulating the economy as a way out of recession.

“The actions taken by central banks and financial regulators around the world to deal with two major recent crises – the Great Recession and the economic downturn generated by the COVID-19 pandemic – were largely motivated by the investigations of the winners”

But that was not enough. Once the rate hit zero, there was nowhere else to lower it. Then he was born quantitative easingan open-air experiment that still today generates heated discussions despite the fact that it accompanied a rapid and vigorous exit of the economy after the subprime crisis.

The program of quantitative easing -literal translation of the almost untranslatable quantitative easing- implied the purchase by the Fed of United States Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, in trouble after the subprime collapse. The result of these purchases was a huge monetary issue: the supply of money in the economy increased.

The Fed’s demand for those assets pushed up their prices, and since bond yields are inversely proportional to those prices (the more expensive a bond pays, the lower the yield you get at payment), Bernanke found finally how to set rates below zero. The lower interest rates reduced the financial costs of companies, made investment cheaper and that allowed a quicker exit from the recession. With unemployment reduction included.

This extremely lax approach to monetary policy earned him all sorts of criticism for its effects on inflation. But when the world found itself years later in a recession of a different nature, caused by the historic covid-19 pandemicthe central banks of the whole world went out again to play the role of firefighters.

Members of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Tore Ellingsen, Hans Ellegren and John Hassler announce the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 10, 2020. 2022. The winners are Ben S. Bernanke (USA), Douglas W. Diamond (USA) and Philip H. Dybvig (USA). (TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via Reuters)

Although it was not a financial crisis, the global response to the pandemic had its similarities with the exit strategy of the subprime crisis. And the Swedish Academy was explicit in mentioning it when awarding this year’s Nobel Prize in Economics: “The measures adopted by central banks and financial regulators around the world to deal with two major recent crises – the Great Recession and the economic recession generated by the covid-19 pandemic- were largely motivated by the research of the winners”, he explained.

But it was not the only open-air experiment conducted by Bernanke. Not the only controversy. Ben Bernanke also sought to help stem the effects of rapidly deteriorating economic conditions by bailing out several large troubled financial institutions. While on the one hand, the Fed backed the decision to let Lehman Brothers go bankruptfor the other rescued companies such as insurance companies, mortgage finance companies, and banksdue to the risk generated by dropping them.

In the case of AIGAs an example of this, Bernanke believed that the company’s huge liability was uniquely isolated to its financial products, which involved hundreds of billions of dollars in derivative speculation. If the company lost its speculative position in these derivatives, it would not have sufficient funds to pay or cover its losses.

In the case of companies like Merrill Lynch Y Bear Stearnsthe Federal Reserve encouraged Bank of America Already JPMorgan to buy out and take over both companies by guaranteeing bad loans from troubled banks.

During his two terms as head of the Fed, economists criticized his pumping hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy through the quantitative easing program, potentially increasing the debt of individuals and companies, and leading to the inflation. The corporate bailout, meanwhile, earned him all kinds of criticism from the other side of the ideological spectrum. And, in days when the United States and other major world economies face highest inflation rate in 40 yearscriticisms of the use of monetary policy as the main tool for responding to crises are not few.

Bernanke shares his Nobel Prize with those who, many years before, laid the theoretical foundations of the United States’ reaction to the subprime crisis. Douglas Diamond Y Philip Dybvig published in 1983 the paper “Bank runs, deposit insurance and liquidity” (Bank Runs, Deposit Insurance, and Liquidity), known more simply as “Diamond-Dybvig”.

The Diamond-Dybvig model demonstrates how banks specializing in creating liquid liabilities (deposits) to finance illiquid assets (such as business loans) can be unstable and lead to bank runs. It shows how banks’ special liabilities, combined with illiquid assets, explain the role of banks, why they may be unstable, and why they may need a government safety net (such as deposit insurance) more than other lenders.

The text, one of the most cited in terms of banking regulation and the risk of systemic crises, shaped much of the global policies in response to financial crises. Among them, Bernanke’s.

Keep reading:

Agreement with the IMF: the real estate revaluation and the plan to get out of exchange controls are postponed to 2023

The export of knowledge services and high technology accumulates 4 years of growth and foreign exchange surplus

Massa, with an international profile, returns to Washington: IMF, G20 and Paris Club on the agenda