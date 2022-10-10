Álvaro Morales makes fun of “mediocre” Chivas, but he didn’t see it on ESPNMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.10.2022 20:01:24





This Sunday is a sad day for the millions of fans of the Chivas after elimination in the Repechage against Puebla, but for others it is time to mock and celebrate the defeat of the Flock. Such is the case of Álvaro Morales, the ESPN communicator who uploaded a video to social networks screaming at the top of his lungs the rojiblanco failure.

Seeking to become the number one public enemy of the Rebaño since he announced that he was stopping supporting Cruz Azul to become an Americanist, the nicknamed Brujo blamed Chivas for being “mediocre and losers”since they did not even enter the Liguilla in this Opening 2022.

“They couldn’t even with ‘Chivander’. Where are they? Mediocre team. When you see a Chiva you see a loser, a mediocre. And Alexis Vega? How small you are compared to great players like Henry Martin. There’s Peláez, Vergara, keep going to see Canelo’s fights,” were part of the shouts recorded by the driver.

Not even Álvaro Morales watched the game on ESPN

As a curiosity of the video published by Alvaro Morales highlights that preferred to watch Puebla against Chivas on TV Azteca narrated by Christian Martinoli and Luis García, instead of following him on ESPN with Jorge Pietrasanta and Chelís, remembering that the controversial communicator works at the television station owned by Disney.

Puebla will now face America in the Quarterfinalswith the Ida match at the Angelópolis in the middle of the week and the Vuelta at the Azteca Stadium on the weekend, with the Águilas as wide favorites having finished as leaders and with eleven wins in their most recent twelve games.