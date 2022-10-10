Aaron Rodgers disgusted with certain comments from his Packers teammates

Aaron Rodgers asks that they not be apathetic in defeat and that they are already worried about the situation

LONDON – Aaron Rodgers listened to the comments of the cornerback of the Green Bay PackersJaire Alexander even before someone broadcast them in the locker room after Sunday’s surprise loss to the New York Giants.

And he didn’t like them.

Jair Alexanderthe corner of Pro Bowlnoted he wasn’t worried about the defense despite its role in the second-half meltdown that led to the loss of Green Bay 27-22 in front of a crowd pro-packers in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I’m not worried, but if we lose next week, then I’ll be worried,” Alexander said, referring to next Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. “But it’s a new situation for everyone. New circumstances, sleep patterns. It’s a complete adjustment here at London“.

A Aaron Rodgers He didn’t like that message. And she wasn’t just pointing at Alexander; she also heard it from others.

“Frankly, I don’t like all this talk about losing next week,” he stressed. Aaron Rodgers. “I’m a big believer in the power of words and demonstration. And we have to control ourselves, because talking about it isn’t winning football. There was a conversation about it in the locker room and, I don’t know. I like it Ha, but we don’t need to talk.” So”.

It is almost certain that the packers They will be big favorites against the jetsbut that was also the case against the giants. They lost as favorites by 9 points, becoming the biggest upset in the NFL to date this season and the worst defeat of the packers since Week 13 of 2018, when they lost to the Cardinals as 13.5-point favorites and coach mike mccarthy he was later fired.

The performance of the packers he ruined what had been a festive week for the team in his first international match. They were the last team in the NFL who had not played outside the country. They led 20-10 at halftime thanks to an effective running game and some accurate short passes.

The second half collapsed because:

They tried to throw deep. Rodgers averaged just 3.5 passing yards in the first half and had a 75% completion rate and two touchdowns while doing so, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. He averaged 12.1 passing yards per attempt in the second half and completed just 47% without a touchdown. He was 0-for-5 on passes that traveled 20 or more yards, including 0-for-4 in the second half.

Randall Cobb (seven catches for 99 yards) said they’re a little wide on deep passes. But he was asked Aaron Rogers yes the packerswith Davante Adams traded and Marquez Valdes-Scantling left in free agency, aren’t cut out to dig deep and might need to gamble on the run longer.

“You have a good point,” Rodgers replied. “It’s something to think about.”

In a last ditch effort to tie the game, Aaron Rodgers had two rejected passes on consecutive plays: third and 1 and fourth and 1 from the 6-yard line of the giants. He only had one deflected earlier this season.

“We had a run pass option on, and they loaded up the zone and went to Cover 0, and we thought that’s what they were going to do,” the coach explained. Matt LaFleur. “Unfortunately, we had two pass protects.”

They allowed the Giants quarterback, daniel jones, he will complete 13 of 14 passes in the second half for 136 of his 217 passing yards. He also had eight of his nine runs (for 34 of his 37 yards) in the second half. The packers they had seven sanctions, three of them from the cornerback Rasoul Douglas. Two of them ended up eliminating sacks and another was due to claims by Douglas.

I just told everyone, ‘My fault,'” Douglas agreed. “I had three damn uncharacteristic punishments that I don’t usually get, but I did. I think they screwed up the whole defense.”

It all added up to a defeat that left the packers 3-2 before a long drive home.

“That’s what happens in this league when you don’t come ready to play,” he reflected. LaFleur. “It’s not that we didn’t come in ready to play, but obviously they out-executed us in the second half. As I told our team, it’s just disappointing, but we can’t let one loss turn into another.”