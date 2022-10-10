2022 postseason schedule and schedule
Major League Baseball announced the schedules for the Division Series games until Thursday, October 13, and after the victory of the Padres over the Mets on Sunday, the four confrontations were defined: Guardians-Yankees and Mariners-Astros in the American League and Phillies-Braves and Padres-Dodgers in the National League.
All postseason games on TBS, FOX and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable television network through a participating television subscription service.
This year’s postseason features a new format, expanding the number of qualifying teams from 10 to 12, replacing the two Wild Card elimination games with best-of-three series leading up to the Division Series.
All four Division Series will begin on Tuesday, October 11, with the potential Games 5 scheduled for October 16 (SDLN) and October 17 (ALDS). FOX or FS1 will cover the SDLN, while TBS will cover the SDLA.
The National League Championship Series, presented by loanDepot, is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 18. The National League Championship Series will kick off on Wednesday, October 19. The 2022 World Series will end on Saturday, Nov. 5 if a Game 7 is necessary.
The complete 2022 postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at mlb.com/postseason.
Game 1 SDLN, FIL @ ATL 1:07 p.m. FOX
ALDS Game 1, SEA @ HOU 3:37 p.m. TBS
ALDS Game 1, CLE @ NYY 7:37 p.m. TBS
Game 1 SDLN, SD @ LAD 9:37 p.m. FS1
SDLN Game 2, FIL @ ATL 4:35 pm FOX
SDLN Game 2, SD @ LAD 8:37 p.m. FS1
ALDS Game 2, SEA @ HOU 3:37 p.m. TBS
ALDS Game 2, CLE @ NYY 7:37 p.m. TB
SDLN A Game 3, FS1
SDLN B Game 3, FS1
SDLN A Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)
SDLN B Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)
Game 3 ALDS A, TBS
Game 3 ALDS B, TBS
ALDS Game 4 A, TBS (if needed)
ALDS B Game 4, TBS (if needed)
SDLN Game 5 A, FS1 (if necessary)
SDLN B Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)
ALDS Game 5 A, TBS (if needed)
Game 5 ALDS B, TBS (if necessary)
Game 2 SCLN, FOX or FS1
Game 1 ALCS, TBS
Game 3 ALCS, TBS
Game 4 SCLN, FOX or FS1
NLCS Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)
Game 4 ALCS, TBS
Game 5 ALCS, TBS (if necessary)
NLCS Game 6, FS1 (if necessary)
Game 6 ALCS, TBS (if necessary)
Game 7 SCLN, FOX and FS1 (if necessary)
Game 7 ALCS, TBS (if necessary)
Game 1 (home of team with better record), FOX
Game 2 (home of team with better record), FOX
Wednesday, November 2
Game 5, FOX (if necessary)
Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at home of team with better record)
Game 7, FOX (if necessary, at home of team with better record)