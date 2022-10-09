Xuxa, the ‘queen of the short ones’ who fell in love with Pelé and Ayrton Senna, becomes Bolsonaro’s scourge

White, blonde, rich. From the outset, Xuxa Meneghel, who has never needed a last name, would seem to be the voter Bolsonarista perfect, but no. Last week, shortly before Brazil headed to vote for the first round of the presidential elections, the former presenter, known in her country as “a rainha dos baixinhos” (the queen of the short ones) posted on her Instagram, where she has 12 million followers, a video making the L for Lula and asking for the vote for the Workers’ Party candidate using sign language.

His decision to side with Lula when, according to the polls, he was close to victory in the first round, might seem opportunistic, but the former television star has long expressed his deep discomfort with the still president Jair Bolsonaro. The trigger was the pandemic, the contempt and denial with which the president managed the coronavirus health crisis. A year ago, when Brazil exceeded 600,000 dead and Bolsonaro was banned from a soccer stadium for not having been vaccinated, Xuxa wrote: “Whoever does not follow world rules is a genocide.” Nothing less. And he added a request: “If you support Bolsonaro, stop following me” on networks. Already in 2014, the presenter supported the then president Dilma Roussef, also of the Workers’ Party (PT), when she promoted the call slap lawwhich prohibited physical punishment of children.

Semi-retired and enjoying a fortune, which in 2019 was estimated at about 160 million dollars, Xuxa has turned 59 years old and has become a kind of nostalgic symbol for several generations of Brazilians. But also from Spaniards, Argentines, Colombians, Chileans and Uruguayans, who could sing the lyrics of Ilariethe hit who always ended up singing on his famous show, the xuxa show.

With a color palette reminiscent of the frames of the new film Barbie (there was never enough fuchsia and pistachio on those sets) and a combination of musical performances and contest tests, the Showthe Spanish version of wow which had already made it famous in Brazil, was broadcast in 17 countries, including the United States, where it had a significant following of the Hispanic public through Telefé. In 1992, the singer recorded another program, with a very similar design, only for Spain, the Xuxa Park. It was shot in Barcelona, ​​on a giant set that simulated an amusement park and, despite the mark it has left on memory –“gggosa team Y team vegggde»: in those years the nascent private television discovered the advantages of having a charismatic presenter with a peculiar accent–, it lasted only four months, but it was an undeniable success. Some broadcasts reached an audience share of 45%. In that year, so charged with symbology, Sunday afternoons were Xuxa.

The presenter and businesswoman herself was in charge of rewriting that story, which had frozen her image as that of a woman with a permanent smile, when she published her memoirs in 2020. The hardest chapter of the book is dedicated to situations of abuse (abuse, read better, right?) that he suffered in his childhood, from the age of four to 13. “I remember one night I was lying on the duvet and I breathed in a smell of alcohol from someone that I can’t identify, a beard that hurt my face and something that was put in my mouth. I woke up saying that someone had peed in my mouth and my brothers said that I had dreamed. This was the first sexual abuse I ever suffered,” she wrote, detailing what happened with a friend of her parents. Later, she was another family friend and a teacher whom she calls “Monster Teacher” and who, according to her, masturbated when he made her come out to the blackboard.

She also recounts this episode with her grandmother’s boyfriend: “I went to her apartment to watch TV and the future grandfather was close by and caressed me. When my grandmother went to sew, she would ask me to sit on her lap. Once, she put a finger under me and then sniffed it. I remember the face of her, closing her eyes.” Despite this, in the book he avoids blaming her parents for what happened to her and assures that her mother defended her five children “like a lioness”.

In the book, she also addresses the relationship that made her stratospherically famous in Brazil. In 1981, when she was only 17 years old, she started dating Pelé. He was 40. They met at a photo shoot for a magazine. The version that the former soccer player gave in his own memoirs was this: “When I met her, she was a virgin and had had a fight with a boyfriend. Xuxa’s father gave me permission and so we started dating. I didn’t like virgins, so I told her to work that problem out with the boyfriend. After that, we hung out frequently.”

They were together for six years, during which they were one of the most popular couples in Brazil and continue to have a cordial relationship, despite the fact that Xuxa has explained that she suffered from his continuous infidelities. The footballer said that his was an open relationship, but, according to the presenter, she was only open on one side. In her own memoirs, Pelé refers to her not as a girlfriend, but as a “colorful friendship,” the Brazilian expression for a friend with benefits. It was not Xuxa’s only romance with a well-known figure. In the late 1980s, she had a much-photographed relationship with F1 driver Ayrton Senna, whom she has always said was her “soul mate.” Although they were no longer together when he died in the middle of the race at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, the Brazilian media granted him the status of a popular widow. Two years later, she began a relationship with Brazilian businessman and soap opera star Luciano Szafir, with whom she had her only daughter, Sasha. Both separated before she was born the girl, but have maintained a good relationship.

Perhaps the most important break in Xuxa’s career was not with any of his love partners, but with his right hand in business, producer Marlene Mattos, who was the one with whom he built his empire. Both separated after a strong disagreement in 2002. As a consequence, the program they were doing at that time stopped being broadcast to O Globe, Planet Xuxa and somehow began the less visible stage of the presenter’s career. They spent 19 years without speaking to each other until they met again in front of the cameras for another television program. For years, Xuxa implied in various interviews that Mattos handled how he wanted his fortune and his career and had taken more than his fair share. In 2018 she declared in the magazine faces: “I never knew how much I earned or how much my shows generated. I have been so innocent that much has been stolen from me. I have worked in Argentina, in the United States and in Spain and after a while the only thing I found was debts”.

For younger Brazilians, who did not experience her splendor on television, Xuxa is a lady who sometimes appears in the media – during the pandemic she was the subject of her own controversy by suggesting that prison inmates be used as guinea pigs for vaccines and medications with the argument that at least that way they would “be useful for something” – and as a meme. There is a very famous one in which she appears in one of her old programs surrounded by children who look at her spellbound. She until she snaps at a girl with a hint of weariness: “Aha, sit there, Claudia.” It is the joker phrase with which in Brazil you shut the mouth of someone who annoys you with an impertinence. It remains to be seen if she will get involved again in the presidential campaign, which celebrates its second round on October 30. Her endorsement probably won’t move as many votes as other celebrities who have gotten into the campaign — footballer Neymar, pro-Bolsonaro, singer Anitta, current superstar who has achieved success crossover in the United States, with Lula– but her name, without a last name, will always mean something to those who grew up with her jumping on the television.