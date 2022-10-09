With photo without clothes Britney Spears celebrated in Playa del Carmen a year of her freedom

Credit: Instagram/@britneyspears Twitter/@roberto_palafox

Britney Spears He’s been walking around for almost a week Carmen beacha tourist site located in the municipality of Solidaridad in Quintana RooMexico.

The singer chose to vacation on Mexican beaches to celebrate a year after it ended guardianship of his father Jamie Spears, which lasted almost 14 years. as an act of celebration, was seen without clothes on the white sand.

This is how she shared it with her almost 50 million followers on Instagram: “It’s been almost a year since I became a free woman”wrote as a description of the video in which she was seen wearing a flowery blouse and said:

“I’m in Mexico right now and it’s really hot” In the recording it showed that a local inhabitant of Carmen beach showed him that he has a monkey for a pet, which is called Justin Bieber and even gave him a tender kiss.

In another of her posts, Britney showed some local craft businesses, her encounter with Justin Bieber the monkey, her postcards walking in Playa del Carmen and said “Mexico”, as a description of her video, the beloved singer wrote “Wicked place”, what in spanish means “Enchanted place”.

He also uploaded a compilation of images in which he was seen in the streets of Playa del Carmen, days before, the pop singer had already shown how his visit was going, according to various sources, the photos on his Instagram revealed that he would be hosting in Rosewood Mayakoba, a hotel that I had already chosen before.

the same day that britney surprised with a half-naked on Instagram, revealing in the background the beach with white sand characteristic of the Caribbean coast, two young they found her by chance in a coffee shop starbucks, recorded only a few seconds of his face between two security subjects and shared the video with the user @roberto_palafoxwho made it viral on Twitter:

“I went to the Starbucks where I live in Playa del Carmen and Thursday surprise! I meet Britney Spears! #Britney Spears #Carmen beach”, the netizen wrote.

Through TikTok, the account @lachismeriamx showed that during one of the singer’s nights on Mexican beaches, the singer got a pleasant surprise with Mexican music. “Britney Spears assistant shares video where are serenaded by mariachis in Playa del Carmen”could be read.

In the recording of just 16 seconds, it was seen that a group of musicians surrounded the singer while she spent an evening in front of a bonfire on the beach.

This is not the first time that Britney visits Mexico, during her trip in May this year, she highlighted that a little girl “stole his heart”.

“This is a bad video I put together from Mexico… It was great. I swear that with this baby it was amazing!!! Most babies this young are extremely cautious and if someone new holds them they will move away from your face! It was so weird…she looked at me from afar and I had to get closer! I stood there and then she held out her arms. I held it for a while and then it went right into my face! She was not afraid! She took off my glasses and looked into her eyes… I kissed her and i fell in love instantly!!!”, could be seen in his publication from Instagram.

