What will Curry and the Warriors think? Draymond Green’s insult to Jordan Poole before the hit

The same source that leaked the now famous video of the Golden State Warriors training hit also revealed the insult Draymond Green said to Jordan Poole.

The most surprising scandal of the whole year in the National Basketball Association (NBA). It is a situation that destroys the phrase that “Winning heals and covers everything”. The Champions Golden State Warriors are in the eye of torment after the fight Draymond Green Y jordan poole.

It all started this Wednesday, although later the bomb exploded when later the video of the conflict was leaked. There it was seen that Poole pushes Green after a brief argument, to which Draymond responds with a shocking blow to the face.

inevitably, the controversy increased disproportionately and everyone wants to know what is the reason for such a fight between two of the most important companions of Stephen Curry in the conquest of the last NBA ring.

It was rumored that the cause of the conflict was the possible new contract that one of the two would receive and the “believed” way in which the young Poole would have acted lately. Though this was denied by Green himselfwhat he said to him before the blow was revealed and the player did not comment on it, is it true?

Green’s insult to Poole

“Poole whistled several fouls during a skirmish, and Draymond called her a ‘bitch’ several times as a result.“revealed the TMZ site, according to their sources. “Things escalated when Poole allegedly said, ‘You know what it is, Draymond.’ — apparently bragging about the contract situation — and Draymond got in Poole’s face, allegedly saying, ‘No, I don’t know. , What is it?’.