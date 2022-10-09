VIDEO | Shakira launches a strong message: “I never said anything, but it hurt me”

In recent months the singer Shakira He does not stop being the holder of the pink note and it is that since the strong breakup that he experienced with his ex-partner was announced Gerard Piquéthe press has followed all their steps to know a little about what happened after their separation and that is that the Colombian has not made any statements about it.

After its release “Te congratulations” your fans immediately associated that the single had a dedication with a name and surname because the song turned out to be nothing more and nothing less than a preview of the alleged betrayal that his children lived on the part of the father, and it is that each stanza seemed to be dedicated to Catalan.

Now the singer has released a series of mysterious messages through her Instagram account in which it seems that they are a hint to Gerard, since they are nothing more than devastating phrases that would account for how difficult it has been to break her 12-year relationship with one of the most famous soccer players in the world.

Indirect or direct?

For a few days he has posted some interesting clips that seem to be typed, in which phrases like: “It was the monotony’s fault”, “It wasn’t your fault”, “Neither mine”However, the last video preserve left his fans with their mouths open because he has shown the most forceful words of all and this time he accompanied them with some images with a harsh analogy.

“I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen,” says the reel launched this afternoon in which a heart is observed which is being crushed by a shoe, could it be that the Colombian is closing the doors to love definitely?

However, these words could be a preview of his new song with reggaeton singer Ozuna, with whom he was seen recording a video clip a few weeks ago.

