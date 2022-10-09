VIDEO: María Chacón raises the temperature with a daring bikini from a lounger

Until a few years ago, María Chacón was remembered thanks to her endearing role as “La Chofis” in “Alegrijes y Rebujos”, however, she has managed to leave behind her tender childish image and has become one of the most attractive women of all entertainment in Mexico and to prove this point, just take a look at the latest stories he posted on his official Instagram profile where stole hundreds of sighs wasting beauty and sensuality thanks to a daring bikini that highlighted all her curves.

As mentioned before, it was through her official Instagram profile where the beautiful 31-year-old actress spread the video in question, which she intended to delight the pupil of its thousands of fans and showing off the relaxing weekend spent on the paradisiacal beaches of Baja California Sur, where He is making the recordings of “Cabo”, the new production of Televisa in which he participates.

To begin with, María Chacón published a postcard in which He could be seen in the middle of a photo session wearing a daring blue bikini that highlighted all her curves and immediately released the video in which he could be seen showing off his charms from a lounger wearing a revealing swimsuit that made her look more beautiful than usual, however, what drove her fans the most crazy was that the actress was more than flirtatious with the camera and finally shared a new photograph in which showed off her shapely legs with an incredible sunset in the background.

Despite the fact that María Chacón shared these photos and videos in her Instagram stories, the images did not take long to reach other social networks and pages managed by her fans where the compliments did not wait and began to arrive by dozens for the young actress who rose to fame almost two decades ago thanks to the talent show called “Código FAMA”

“Every day more beautiful”, “Simply spectacular”, “Chulada de mujer”, Quite a chocolate”, “You are a goddess” and “As beautiful as always” were some of the compliments that María Chacón received.

María Chacón is a phenomenon in social networks. Photo: IG: oficialmariachacon

Currently, María Chacón is 31 years old and is going through one of the best moments of her artistic career because, thanks to her talent and beauty, she has become one of the most requested female figures of the moment, In addition, its success has managed to transfer to social networks where He already appears as a sex symbol thanks to the daring photographs and videos in which, in addition to sensuality, he also exudes style.

KEEP READING:

Cynthia Rodríguez and Kristal Silva give fall fashion classes in a miniskirt and boots

From the beach, Sofía Vergara paralyzes the network defying the restrictions of Instagram

Gal Gadot turns up the heat in a tight swimsuit