This is how Thalía celebrated the 15th birthday of her daughter Sabrina Sakaë

Yesterday afternoon, the Mexican actress published an emotional video in which she included several unpublished photos of his daughter Sabrina Sakaë, on the occasion of her 15th birthday. It is not yet known how the family celebrated this important date, but it is believed that the young woman could have a very special birthday party.

Thalia’s daughter turns 15

This Friday at Tommy Mottola and Thalia they put long tablecloths, well her daughter Sabrina turned her first 15. And for the occasion, the Mexican actress published an emotional video with photos of the birthday girl, but from when she was a baby, causing tenderness before the public.

Thalía’s video to her daughter for her 15 years. Photo: Instagram

Thalía’s emotional message to her daughter for her birthday

“Today (yesterday) my daughter Saki turns 15. Many blessings my love! May you always be in the center of the hand of our blessed God. I composed this song for you and I couldn’t resist putting your laughter in it. I love you, my baby! You will always be my baby, even if you are already a fifteen-year-old,” Thalía wrote.

It is worth mentioning that the video that Thalía made to celebrate her daughter’s birthday also included a song of her own. What has caused endless comments and tender reactions from the singer’s fans.

Thalia and Sabrina. Photo: Instagram

Thalia She does not usually publish photos of her children, because she likes to respect their privacy, but from time to time, on special occasions like this, she allows herself to show the public some details of her intimate life. So she is expected to soon reveal how They celebrated Sabrina Sakaë’s 15th birthday.

