The sad reason why Pedro Infante never made it to Hollywood

Despite Pedro Infante is considered one of the most beloved actors by Mexicans, there is a reason why it never made it to Hollywood. Although at the time he was recognized for his role in “Tizoc”, did not manage to do what Mario Moreno “Cantinflas” or Pedro Armendariz himself.

Although in Mexico it was quite an event, at the international level his career did not even get started. Compared to Jorge Negrete, his great friend and colleague, the actor who gave life to “Pepe the bull” he never received a formal offer to be part of a film in the United States, during the heyday of “the mecca of cinema”.

Although the gold cinema It was one of the most important moments for cinema in Mexico, it was in the mid-1950s when little by little that brightness began to fade in the national industry. Thus, at the end of this period very few were those who managed to jump that step.

Let us also remember that a fatal accident ended the life of the performer of “One Hundred Years”, who still had several plans for the future, including marrying Irma Dorantes, as well as promoting a film that premiered in Mexican movie theaters months after his accident in Mérida.

Pedro Infante

Although more than one would have given everything to have the opportunity to see Pedro Infante in Hollywood, the projects for the actor were scarce. The reason? Now we tell you.

Why did Pedro Infante never act in Hollywood?

It is important to comment that the interpreter of “Amorcito corazón” He not only suffered a plane crash, he also went through a couple more. In one of them, his face suffered a fracture and they had to place a titanium plate that completely changed his features.

Some years later, when perhaps the doors were opened for his incursion, it became known that the idol of Guamúchil she believed that she was already too old to make her a “movie heartthrob”. In addition, she did not speak or understand English very well, which is why his opportunities were reduced. An important issue was also related to pay, since it was known that national actors were not given the corresponding payment.

This was the reason why Pedro Infante did not achieve international fame

The appearance of Pedro Infante in Hollywood it could have been a great success, and it could even have coincided with characters like Marlon Brando or James Dean; however, the language barrier prevented him from doing so.

