The possible alignments of the FC Barcelona-Celtic of LaLiga

The FC Barcelona begins a decisive week with the visit of the Real Club Celta de Vigo to the Spotify Camp Nou, This Sunday, October 9, starting at 9:00 p.m. (CEST). The culé team, which wants to continue being the leader of LaLiga, is forced to add three to ‘shake off’ the ghosts they had left behind after the defeat against Inter in the Champions League by the minimum last Tuesday.

The team coached by Xavi Hernández faces seven key days, with three parties; Celtic, Inter and Real Madrid. The Egarense coach will have to dose the minutes of his players very well so that they can perform in the most decisive clashes, but he has already made it clear that absolutely nothing will be reserved against the Celt team. He will be without Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Héctor Bellerín and Memphis Depay, who are in the infirmary. Here’s our lineup forecast:

Probable alignments of Barça vs Celta

XI of the FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; S. Roberto, Pique, Eric, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski and Ansu Fati.

RC Celta XI: marchesin; Hugo Mallo, Aidoo, Unai Núñez, Javi Galán; Tapia or Beltrán; Óscar Rodríguez, Gabri Veiga, Franco Cervi; Aspas and Larsen.

Ter Stegen

Although against Inter he fit in again in Europe (he has conceded in all three Champions League games), in LaLiga Santander he continues to be a wall and it will be necessary to see if he can continue his unbeaten streak, which right now is 534 minutes. He will have an Iago Aspas in front of him who is his ‘black beast’. He has already marked him nine times and will want to beat him again.

Roberto-Pique-Eric-Balde

In defense there are few doubts, because the reality is that there are too many injured players. Except for an unexpected script twist, Gerard Piqué and Eric García will once again form a pair of central defenders, with the alternative of Frenkie de Jong. On the wings, the uncertainty will remain, but Sergi Roberto could end up occupying the right wing, while Alejandro Balde the left. Only Chadi (academy player), Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba will remain on the bench.

Gavi-Busquets-Pedri

In the center of the field, everything seems to indicate that Xavi will continue giving continuity to his trio of starters, with Sergio Busquets as defensive midfielder accompanied by Gavi and Pedri González as insiders. There are the alternatives of Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessié and Pablo Torre. It is expected that in the second part, to rest, the player from Egar will move the bench.

Dembele-Lewandowski-Ansu

Lewandowski is the only ‘fixed’ in the line of attack and we will have to wait for those who accompany him. Everything seems to indicate that Ousmane Dembélé will appear on the right and that Ansu Fati will have a new opportunity to start. On the bench would remain a Raphinha who was much discussed in the match against Inter Milan, with the alternative of Ferran Torres.