The footballers that Club América has in its sights as possible reinforcements for 2023

Without a doubt, the Eagles of America they became the most dangerous, intimidating and offensive team of the present Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022a contest in which they culminated their participation in the regular phase being the super leader, with a total of 38 units, 12 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses, a record in which they also scored 38 goals and only 17 goals against.

Club America news

For this reason, it is that the table of Ferdinand Ortiz has been catapulted by sports experts as the main candidate for the title, but at the same time, they have stressed that the road will not be so simple, because in the competition the Rayados from Monterrey, the Tuzos from Pachuca Y Santos Laguna They are teams that also qualified directly for the Liguilla thanks to the good football, perseverance and football power they possess.

However, another of the aspects that caught the attention of locals and strangers and that at the same time, was recognized and applauded by the first team, is its squad of players, because each one of them showed a high level and coped correctly his various engagements with the feathered ones.

Changes in the Eagles squad?

And precisely, speaking of the yellow campus, it is important to mention and emphasize that according to the most recent reports, it is expected that America seek to strengthen for the 2023 competition, where you probably want to incorporate 3 important elements.

One of them would be Israel Kingscurrent central defender Club Puebla that since the last tournament, was within the radar of the high command of the Eagles but for various reasons, could not be signed.

The second footballer also belongs to the Stripe and it would be Maximilian Araujo, midfielder who can also play as a defender. In fact, he has spearheaded the latest and strongest rumours.

Finally, it is believed that the feathered ones could finish the improvement of the squad with the presence of the Mexican striker Raul Jimenez, who to this day is an attacker of the wolverhampton of the PremierLeague.